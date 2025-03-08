Maxx Crosby drops 1-word reaction to Raiders trading for Geno Smith

Maxx Crosby wasted no time letting Raider Nation know how he felt. On Saturday, the star pass-rusher posted on X after the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a major trade for quarterback Geno Smith. Crosby tweeted,

Ad

“LFG!!!!!!!!! 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Raiders swung a deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, sending a 2025 third-round pick in exchange for the two-time Pro Bowler. This move immediately upgrades the QB room after a horrendous 2024 season, where Las Vegas' signal-callers combined for just 3,797 yards, 19 TDs and 16 picks.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Geno Smith, who spent five seasons with the Seahawks, is coming off a mixed-bag 2024 campaign. He set a career high with 4,320 passing yards and completed a sharp 70.4% of his throws. But his 21 TDs were offset by 15 INTs — the second-most in the league. Even so, the veteran has shown he can deliver. In his first two seasons as Seattle’s full-time starter, he tossed 50 TDs with just 20 picks.

Ad

Per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Smith is “expected” to land a new contract with Las Vegas. The 34-year-old is reportedly eyeing a deal in the $40-45 million range — big money for a QB looking to prove he’s still that guy.

Meanwhile, Crosby has been the guy for the Raiders’ defense. The All-Pro edge rusher racked up 7 1/2 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in just 12 games last season. He was rewarded with a massive three-year, $106.5M extension on Wednesday — a clear sign that Vegas is investing in its core stars.

Ad

With Crosby locked in and Geno Smith taking over at QB1, the Raiders have a chance to snap their three-year playoff drought. The excitement is real, and if Crosby’s reaction is any indication, the Raiders are ready to roll in 2025.

Geno Smith trade brings stability to the Raiders

The Raiders just changed the game at quarterback. By trading for Geno Smith, they’ve secured a proven passer and dodged the pressure of using their No. 6 pick on a rookie signal-caller. Instead, Las Vegas can focus on other needs – like adding a dynamic playmaker in the backfield (maybe Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty).

Ad

Geno Smith arrives after a rollercoaster 2024 season in Seattle. Despite the Seahawks' 10-7 record, their shaky offensive line left him under siege – sacked 50 times, the third-most in the NFL (behind Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud). Even under relentless pressure, he still delivered.

For Maxx Crosby, this move and his own $106.5 million extension, signal real stability. In January, he was unsure about his future in Vegas. He admitted back then,

“We're gonna see what happens. For me, I truly, I love being a Raider. I want to win here. I want to win with the Raiders. But we'll see. There's going to be a lot of change. I am going to take it one day at a time, that is literally all I can control.”

Ad

Now, he’s locked in as the face of the defense, and with Geno Smith under center, the Raiders finally have consistency at QB after cycling through five different starters in two seasons.

Vegas has struggled for years, but this trade might just be the turning point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.