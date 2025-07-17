Maxx Crosby drops 5-word message for Cooper Flagg as Mavs rookie snags ESPYs award

On July 16, ESPN held their annual sports award show, popularly known as the 'ESPYs'. The ceremony highlights the achievements of various athletes, teams, and organizations across the sports world.

On Wednesday, Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg was presented with the 'Best College Athlete - Male Sports' award. In response to the news, Las Vegas Raiders star defensive player Maxx Crosby took to the social media platform X to congratulate Flagg in a five word statement.

What did Maxx Crosby write about Cooper Flagg?

Crosby made clear his belief that the Dallas Mavericks were getting a great player for years to come. The social media post also included a photo of Crosby and Flagg posing for a picture on a basketball court.

"Dallas Got a Great One. 🦅💎." Crosby wrote on X.

Flagg was selected No. 1 overall by the Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft after an amazing college basketball season for Duke. In 2025, Flagg won the AP Player of the Year, the NABC Player of the Year, the Naismith Award, and was a First Team AP All-American. Heading into the selection process, Flagg was the unanimous first overall pick.

Cooper Flagg and Maxx Crosby's 2025 outlooks

Flagg is expected to be a major piece of the Mavericks organization moving forward for years to come. With the midseason departure of superstar Luka Doncic last year, the Mavericks appear to have found another elite talent that should help keep the franchise fighting for the playoffs and the NBA Championship in the future. Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last year for Duke.

Meanwhile, Crosby has already established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Despite the Raiders struggling for the past few years, Crosby has continued to perform consistently well and has been one of the only bright spots in Las Vegas. He has averaged 61 total tackles, 38.8 solo tackles, 9.9 sacks, and 1.5 forced fumbles per season since entering the league.

In 2025, the Raiders do have some excitement building after an offseason of major change. New head coach Pete Carroll, new quarterback Geno Smith, and new running back Ashton Jeanty appear set to drastically improve the offensive unit this year. Although the club likely won't be challenging for a Super Bowl, expectations are growing for a much improved 2025 campaign.

