Maxx Crosby drops bombshell on his future with Raiders: "Don't wanna join the damn Chiefs"

The Las Vegas Raiders have seemingly improved on their culture but for defensive end Maxx Crosby, he is still evaluating his future with the team.

He has been part of the Raiders since being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. While appearing on the "Up and Adams Show," two-time All-Pro discussed his future with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Right now, I'm taking it one step at a time. There's obviously the contract thing that has to be hashed out. That's one part of it. There's also, what's the plan, you know what I mean, I've had the opportunity to sit with the front office and ownership. I've been having those conversations and will continue to have them."

However, he does not want to be just a passenger on a Super Bowl team as he believes he still has it in him to be a star on a winning organization.

"For me, I want to win no matter what. I'm an ultimate competitor and I want a chance. I don't wanna join the damn Chiefs and get a Super Bowl, that would mean absolutely nothing to me."

Below is the sound byte that the show posted on X where he explained his thought process regarding the future.

Maxx Crosby was placed on Injured Reserve but played in 12 games this season. He finished with 45 total tackles (28 solo, 17 assisted) with 7.5 sacks, five pass deflections and 13.5 stuffs.

Where is the best fit for Maxx Crosby if not the Las Vegas Raiders?

It is important to discuss his contract as Maxx Crosby has two years and a cap hit of more than $52 million remaining. The team does have a potential out but seemingly would not do that as they would not get anything in return.

One team that would make sense is the Detroit Lions, if they want to pair him up with Aidan Hutchinson on the edge. It would not be joining a team like the Kansas City Chiefs as the Lions did not even make the NFC Championship Game this season.

So, there are still weaknesses to the roster that need to be addressed for the team to be the NFC Champions and Maxx Crosby would help bring that.

