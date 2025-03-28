Maxx Crosby foresees Aaron Rodgers' retirement after failed Jets stint

Aaron Rodgers had the worst season of his career in 2024, when the New York Jets went a paltry 5-12 with him as their starter despite high expectations for his return from a devastating Achilles tear.

Ad

And with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings turning him down and him still being unsure about the Pittsburgh Steelers, Maxx Crosby believes the multiple-time MVP has reached the end of a storied career.

On Thursday's episode of his podcast "The Rush," the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end said (Timestamps: 47:07, 47:44):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think he retires. ... The fact that I think that he's not with Davante (Adams), he's not very familiar with Pittsburgh. I don't know, I feel like he retires. He's about 42 now (turning 42 in December). I would like that, and it makes sense. ... I can't see him in a Pittsburgh uniform."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Meanwhile, ESPN insider Adam Schefter also shared his thoughts on Rodgers' next move when appearing on ESPN Milwaukee's "Jen, Gabe, and Chewy":

“They (Steelers and Rodgers) both need each other right now, frankly. And that’s if Aaron wants to play — which I’m not convinced that he does. I’m hearing he might not want to play.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Insider says Steelers will draft quarterback even if they sign Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers appear to be the last viable option remaining for Aaron Rodgers. But even if they sign him, that may not prevent them from drafting a quarterback and possibly having him sit behind the veteran as a rookie, learning the nuances of the game.

At least, that's what another ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes. On Thursday's episode of "NFL Live," he said:

Ad

"The preference would be to get Aaron Rodgers. ... Even if they do get him, I think the Steelers also anticipate addressing the quarterback position relatively early in the draft, be that in the first round or Day 2."

The option that has been most frequently floated as of late is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, whose stock has vacillated between falling out of the top 10 and staying put long enough to be the No. 2 pick of the divisional rival Cleveland Browns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.