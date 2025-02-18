Maxx Crosby gets blunt on Aaron Rodgers possibly playing for Raiders

Aaron Rodgers is leaving the New York Jets after two disastrous seasons marred by injury and poor performance. One of the NFL's best defenders reacted to a pitch for where he should land.

Speaking last week on his podcast "The Rush," defensive end Maxx Crosby made his thoughts clear on the multiple-time MVP joining his Las Vegas Raiders (45:16):

"If we got him I wouldn't be mad."

The Raiders are among the most quarterback-needy teams heading into the draft, holding the sixth overall pick. They have been touted as one of two ideal destinations for Shedeur Sanders, especially given his ties with Tom Brady.

Recent reports, however, have also linked them with Russell Wilson, given his history with head coach Pete Carroll, who handled him at the Seattle Seahawks.

Insider makes case for Aaron Rodgers joining Steelers

Another team that has emerged as a candidate to land Aaron Rodgers is the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Monday's episode of ESPN's "NFL Live," Bill Barnwell said that the team's heavy emphasis on protecting the football suited the quarterback very well:

"The Steelers are 35-13 when they turn the ball over zero or one time(s) in a game. They are 3-16-1 when they (do so) twice or more... Aaron Rodgers' last ten games of the season - 18 touchdowns, just four picks. He's not the Aaron Rodgers of five, ten years ago, but he can protect the football. He knows where to go."

He continued:

"You don't really have any other path or alternatives. Why not take a swing and try to build your team around the team on defense and special teams while protecting the football on offense?"

One person who agrees with this notion is Athlon Sports' Nick Faria, who cites Rodgers' admiration of and respect for head coach Mike Tomlin as a major factor in a potential move.

He harks back to these comments on Pat McAfee's eponymous show in December:

"There's only one Mike Tomlin, and you have to give (him) credit. He's got the special sauce. He seems to understand how to motivate his guys every single year. For him to not have a losing season is absolutely ridiculous..."

The new league year will begin on March 12 with teams officially unveiling their signings and trades. The preseason is slated for early August.

