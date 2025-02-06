Maxx Crosby gets honest about Tom Brady's dual role as Raiders owner and Fox analyst

During Super Bowl week, we get to hear a lot of different players discuss different topics, and Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby is one making the rounds. While speaking to Front Office Sports, the defensive end discussed how he does not see a conflict between Tom Brady being a minority owner of the team and commentating on games on Fox.

"I don't think there's a conflict at all," Crosby said. "Obviously, they put restrictions. You've seen publicly (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell talked about it. He's communicated all the time and making sure he's all good. Like, that's just part of it.

"You know, it's a business at the end of the day, and Brady's here to win. And, you know, that's what I'm here to do. You know what I mean? So, my relationship with him has been incredible, for sure."

Tom Brady is in the first year of his contract with Fox to be an analyst for the top booth, including calling Super Bowl 59 on Sunday. He also became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders this season, limiting his access to other teams that announcers typically get during their weekly meetings.

What is the Las Vegas Raiders' biggest need this offseason?

The Las Vegas Raiders have figured out an identity this offseason when they hired longtime coach Pete Carroll to take over and now need to get the roster to compete in the AFC. They have the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft and have some big needs this offseason.

The biggest need is landing a star at the most important position: quarterback. Getting a franchise quarterback via a trade, free agency, or the draft is key to the team's success. The free agency pool does not look too deep as below are some of the names the Raiders could sign:

Sam Darnold

Drew Lock

Justin Fields

Russell Wilson

Jameis Winston

Carson Wentz

None of those names jump out, but they likely can draft any quarterback outside of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders with where they are standing in the NFL draft.

