Maxx Crosby gets real on Raiders passing on Shedeur Sanders after Tom Brady's vision for Geno Smith

Maxx Crosby left no doubt about how he feels about having Geno Smith as the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, starting in the 2025 season. Smith straightened his career with the Seattle Seahawks in the last two seasons, taking the team to the playoffs and fighting for a division title.

Ad

With the Seahawks turning their attention to Sam Darnold, another quarterback who revived his career in 2024, the Raiders opened the door for Smith to reunite with Pete Carroll, the man who helped him bounce back at Lumen Field.

On Tuesday's episode of Crosby's "The Rush Podcast," the defensive specialist praised Smith after the Raiders were questioned for not pairing up high-profile prospects, running back Ashton Jeanty and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Man, y'all could've had Ashton Jeanty and Shedeur Sanders. Oh my God," the co-host said.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Maxx: "We got Geno, bro."

When asked if they thought Smith was the long-term answer for the Raiders, considering he is 34 and has been in the league for over 10 years, Crosby fully supported the veteran.

"He's 34 but quarterback ages different," Crosby said. "He's gonna be here for a while, bringing Pete in. Spytek and Brady and all of them, they have a specific vision of what they want. And so we're all in on that. So I like how we drafted bro, we got some dawgs."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After joining the Seahawks in the 2020 season, Smith worked silently until his moment came and he didn't miss it. He played all 17 games in 2022, completing 399 of 572 passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He led the Seahawks to the postseason, but couldn't beat the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round. Despite posting solid numbers in the following seasons, the Seahawks missed the playoffs, which led to a series of changes on the roster and the coaching staff.

Ad

Can Geno Smith lead the Las Vegas Raiders to the postseason?

Although it seems like a difficult job at this moment, Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders have the tools to at least make life uncomfortable for the Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers and Denver Broncos.

The AFC West doesn't appear to be a lock for the Chiefs this season, more so with the moves the other three teams made in the offseason.

Ad

The Raiders' outlook remains uncertain, but veteran quarterback Geno Smith leads an improved offense.

Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker headline the receivers, with tight end Brock Bowers adding talent. Running backs Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert bolster the backfield as Las Vegas aims to give their divisional rivals a run for their money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.