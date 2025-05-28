  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Maxx Crosby gets real on Raiders passing on Shedeur Sanders after Tom Brady's vision for Geno Smith

Maxx Crosby gets real on Raiders passing on Shedeur Sanders after Tom Brady's vision for Geno Smith

By Orlando Silva
Modified May 28, 2025 21:09 GMT
Maxx Crosby gets real on Raiders passing on Shedeur Sanders after Tom Brady
Maxx Crosby gets real on Raiders passing on Shedeur Sanders after Tom Brady's vision for Geno Smith (Image credit: Imagn)

Maxx Crosby left no doubt about how he feels about having Geno Smith as the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, starting in the 2025 season. Smith straightened his career with the Seattle Seahawks in the last two seasons, taking the team to the playoffs and fighting for a division title.

Ad

With the Seahawks turning their attention to Sam Darnold, another quarterback who revived his career in 2024, the Raiders opened the door for Smith to reunite with Pete Carroll, the man who helped him bounce back at Lumen Field.

On Tuesday's episode of Crosby's "The Rush Podcast," the defensive specialist praised Smith after the Raiders were questioned for not pairing up high-profile prospects, running back Ashton Jeanty and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

"Man, y'all could've had Ashton Jeanty and Shedeur Sanders. Oh my God," the co-host said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Maxx: "We got Geno, bro."

When asked if they thought Smith was the long-term answer for the Raiders, considering he is 34 and has been in the league for over 10 years, Crosby fully supported the veteran.

"He's 34 but quarterback ages different," Crosby said. "He's gonna be here for a while, bringing Pete in. Spytek and Brady and all of them, they have a specific vision of what they want. And so we're all in on that. So I like how we drafted bro, we got some dawgs."
Ad
Ad

After joining the Seahawks in the 2020 season, Smith worked silently until his moment came and he didn't miss it. He played all 17 games in 2022, completing 399 of 572 passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He led the Seahawks to the postseason, but couldn't beat the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round. Despite posting solid numbers in the following seasons, the Seahawks missed the playoffs, which led to a series of changes on the roster and the coaching staff.

Ad

Can Geno Smith lead the Las Vegas Raiders to the postseason?

Although it seems like a difficult job at this moment, Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders have the tools to at least make life uncomfortable for the Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers and Denver Broncos.

The AFC West doesn't appear to be a lock for the Chiefs this season, more so with the moves the other three teams made in the offseason.

Ad

The Raiders' outlook remains uncertain, but veteran quarterback Geno Smith leads an improved offense.

Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker headline the receivers, with tight end Brock Bowers adding talent. Running backs Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert bolster the backfield as Las Vegas aims to give their divisional rivals a run for their money.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications