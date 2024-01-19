“Maxx Crosby getting his number hung in the rafters”: Fans react to Raiders players’ driving franchise to hire Antonio Pierce as HC

After firing head coach Josh McDaniels during the 2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders hired Antonio Pierce as their next head coach.

Pierce was named the team's interim head coach on October 31, 2023. After finishing the remainder of the season with a 5-4 record, many felt Pierce could become Las Vegas' next head coach.

After exploring their options briefly once their season ended, the Raiders decided to work on a deal to make Pierce their next head coach.

Many players said they wanted Pierce to be their next head coach. Star defensive end Max Crosby publicly said he would demand a trade if Pierce didn't become their next head coach. Looks like Crosby will be staying put.

NFL fans react to the Las Vegas Raiders finalizing a deal to make Antonio Pierce their head coach

Fans on social media were happy to learn that the Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal to make Antonio Pierce their head coach. Many felt Pierce deserved it, given his impact on the team in the second half of the season.

Antonio Pierce will have a lot of work to do with the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season

Antonio Pierce during Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

In 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders players wanted Mark Davis to hire interim head coach Rich Bissacia as their interim head coach. However, owner Mark Davis elected not to.

This time, Davis listened to his players.

Now that Pierce is the team's next head coach, he will have a lot of work to do this off-season. The Raiders are in search of a GM, and that will be one big step in the process. Pierce could replace some coaches with others if he chooses to.

The Raiders need to figure out how to get a franchise quarterback this off-season. They hold the No. 13 overall pick in this year's draft.