Maxx Crosby makes feelings clear on Geno Smith after first interaction with Raiders QB following blockbuster trade

The Las Vegas Raiders were hunting for a new starting quarterback this offseason, and the solution they came up with was out of left field. They traded a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire veteran Geno Smith, a move few saw coming.

There was speculation about whether the 34-year-old expected the Raiders to trade for him or if he wanted to play for a team that finished 4-13 last season and is undergoing a rebuild.

However, Maxx Crosby confirmed that the quarterback was excited to join Las Vegas and was looking forward to leading the team. On "The Rush" podcast, the defensive end revealed that he FaceTimed Smith after he was traded, and the signal-caller was ecstatic about the move:

"Geno has the big a*s smile on his face. And I'm like, 'What's up, bro, you good? Well, like, what's the word blah, blah, blah?' He's like, 'It's done, it's done, it's done.' And, bro, I was so hyped, like, I'm literally yelling at the phone."

Crosby, who signed a $106.5 million extension and committed his future to the Raiders, was also over the moon about the team landing the veteran:

"He was dope, and he was super fired up. And we had a great conversation. And I would obviously keep that between us, but like I was extremely excited. I know he's extremely excited ... I think it helps us immensely in a lot of ways.

"The draft upcoming, it gives us more, you know, flexibility. So there's a lot of good things that come with that as well. And he's a winner, bro, like he's done really well in Seattle."

Geno Smith stats: Raiders finally find solution to quarterback conundrum

Since Derek Carr's exit from the franchise in the 2023 offseason, the Raiders have failed to find stability at the quarterback position. They have fielded five different starters over the past two seasons, but none performed well enough to earn the gig full-time.

The instability prompted the team to trade for Geno Smith, a beacon of consistency over the past three seasons. Russell Wilson's exit to the Denver Broncos allowed him to lead the Seattle Seahawks' offense, and he did a stellar job under center.

In his three years as the team's starting quarterback, he averaged 4,057 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He also had a stellar pass completion rate of 68.5%. Last season was arguably the most impressive campaign of his career.

Smith completed 70.4% of his pass attempts for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He put up those numbers while playing behind the second-worst offensive line in the league.

The quarterback's impeccable performance in dire circumstances and his pre-existing relationship with new coach Pete Carroll played a critical role in the team's decision to trade for him.

The Raiders will hope that the veteran will bring the consistency and competence that their offense has clamored for since Carr's exit in 2023.

