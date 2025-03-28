Maxx Crosby makes feelings clear on Stefon Diggs' blockbuster move to Patriots

Earlier this week, the New England Patriots addressed a significant need on their roster with the addition of former Houston Texans star Stefon Diggs. The four-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the franchise with $26 million guaranteed.

As important as it was for the Patriots to add a wide receiver of Diggs' stature and caliber, there are concerns about the 31-year-old's health. The wide receiver suffered an ACL tear in Week 8 of the 2024 campaign and missed the rest of the season.

While many reserve doubts about whether he'll bounce back from the ailment, Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby in the other camp and believes the veteran and his new team will have a terrific season. On his podcast, the defensive end said:

"I feel like [Diggs] being able to go to New England with a young quarterback, he's going to be itching to go out there and be at his best. And they got a lot of young guys, they they've paid a lot of people, they brought a lot of people over there Vrabel's all about the right culture I think they're doing it right. And I think they're going to definitely improve this year for sure." [From 44:29]

Crosby revealed that he's friends with Diggs and is hoping he has a massive season with the Patriots and proves his detractors wrong:

"But I like Diggs a lot, I think he's a good player I've talked to him a lot over the years and um you know I'm rooting for him for sure." [From 44:49]

Mike Vrabel gives Stefon Diggs a glowing review

Stefon Diggs was low on the Patriots' list of wide receiver targets, which was spearheaded by Chris Godwin. However, after head coach Mike Vrabel and the top brass met with the former Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans star, they were thoroughly impressed and decided to bring him in.

On the "Green Light" podcast, Vrabel told host Chris Long that he had always admired the veteran and is excited to have him on the team:

"This is a highly competitive, confident receiver that's produced throughout his career and multiple ways... I've always appreciated that, we want to continue to enhance and make sure that he's doing things to help us, but it's just his conversation, his demeanor, his attitude and his presence have been great through our conversations."

The Patriots are hoping that Stefon Diggs assumes the leadership role that the team's wide receiver room sorely lacks and returns to the form that made him one of the most feared offensive weapons in the league.

