Maxx Crosby makes feelings known on Pete Carroll amid rumors on Raiders DE's frustrations with franchise

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby dispels recent trade rumors by voicing support for newly-appointed head coach Peter Carroll, signaling his commitment to the franchise’s future. Crosby’s endorsement comes right after significant organizational changes and speculation about his potential departure.

Speaking to SiriusXM NFL Radio, Crosby highlighted Carroll’s energetic approach and competitive spirit; some non-negotiables he deeply values.

“I think the number one thing you look at is just energy. We talked about it a few times. Competition as well. As a competitor, as somebody who brings energy all the time and lives off that and expects it from others, I love somebody with that type of mentality. So he’s a winner. He’s done it his whole career. And it’s just exciting to see what’s going to come soon,” Crosby stated.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Crosby was impressed with the 73-year-old's immediate commitment to building a strong foundation for success that aligns perfectly with his career aspirations.

“The main things that he talked about is, we’re going right now. We’re not wasting time. That’s the one thing he mentioned to me after his press conference. We’re going to get this thing rolling. So it’s exciting. That’s my mentality every year. I want to win every year. That’s the competition in me, and I see that in him,” he added.

Maxx Crosby suitors face huge challenge to lure DE after Pete Carroll's appointment

Despite this optimism, Crosby has been a constant fixture in trade speculation. According to multiple reports, the 27-year-old has been linked to many teams, with his cryptic social media posts only adding fuel to the fire. Chiefs fans and Bengals fans have actively campaigned for Crosby. Furthermore, 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir recently made a not-so-subtle wish for the $94 million super star.

Expand Tweet

However, Crosby has maintained his desire to win with the Raiders, and his comments on Carroll suggest he may be willing to see how things play out under the veteran coach. With Antonio Pierce—whom Crosby vocally supported—being passed over for the head coaching role, many wondered if the star pass rusher would look for an exit. But for now, it seems Crosby is locked in on helping Las Vegas return to playoff contention.

With free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, all eyes will be on Crosby and the Raiders to see if this partnership with Carroll leads to long-term success—or if the trade rumors persist into the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.