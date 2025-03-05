Maxx Crosby recruits Aaron Rodgers to Raiders amid growing uncertainty on 4x NFL MVP's future

Since his release from the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers has retreated from the spotlight and hasn't addressed questions about his future. Despite his silence, the rumors have continued, and teams remain interested in signing the veteran quarterback.

No franchise has proclaimed their desire to sign Rodgers. However, Maxx Crosby has made it known that he wants the Las Vegas Raiders to pursue him.

On his podcast, the defensive end downplayed the quarterback's underwhelming 2024 season, attributing it to the Achilles tear he suffered in the Jets' season-opener in the 2023 campaign:

"The first year off in Achilles is one of the hardest things to do. You've seen it happen with Kirk [Cousins]. Kirk had a down here. It happened with Aaron [Rodgers]. I mean, he struggled, like you said early on, but he got better as the season went."

He then vouched for Rodgers and backed him to have a bounce-back year in 2025, hoping it be for Las Vegas:

"I think with all the doubt and all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers, I think he's gonna come back, I mean, I know he's 42 or 41. I think he's gonna have a big year this year, and I hope it's in our town."

The Raiders are among the slew of teams that need a quarterback and could consider Rodgers as an option.

