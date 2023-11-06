Maxx Crosby had a monster 2023 Week 9 game against the New York Giants. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end had three sacks and three quarterback hits in their dominating 30-6 victory on Sunday (November 5). It’s their first game and first win after former head coach Josh McDaniels got fired.

What’s more intriguing is the Raiders’ locker room celebration after their fourth victory in nine games. Players of the AFC West squad rolled out the cigars, including Crosby.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Football fans react to Maxx Crosby and the Raiders smoking the Giants in Week 9

The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the New York Giants on both sides during the encounter. Maxx Crosby and the Raiders defense had eight sacks and nine hits on quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito. On offense, Josh Jacobs and Jakobi Meyers combined for three rushing touchdowns.

Their 30-6 win is easily their most impressive result this season. Coincidentally, it occurred after Raiders owner Mark Davis fired Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. The team enjoyed the victory by smoking cigars in their locker room.

Expand Tweet

A football fan commented regarding the celebration:

“Smoking that McDaniels pack”

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user said:

“they actually have a coach now”

Expand Tweet

Here are the other reactions to the victory cigar by Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce has replaced McDaniels on an interim basis. However, this victory is a great start for his tenure. Pierce knows about winning because he was a part of the Super Bowl XLII-winning squad that denied the New England Patriots a perfect season.

McDaniels got fired after posting a 9-16 record with the Raiders. It’s the second time he got fired as the head coach without finishing the second season. He experienced the same fate with the Denver Broncos in 2009-2010.

Meanwhile, the Raiders had some recent success with an interim head coach. Rich Bisaccia filled the same role after Jon Gruden resigned in 2021. The special teams coordinator led the Raiders to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

Maxx Crosby was gracious with Josh McDaniels

While smoking after their Week 9 victory, Maxx Crosby thanked Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler after their firing. He said in a recent episode of his The Rush podcast:

“First off, just giving my thanks to Coach McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. You know, the second I got, that Coach McDaniels was going to be our next head coach, he reached out to me right away, ends up giving me a life-changing contract. Got a ton of respect for those guys and wish them the best moving forward.”

Expand Tweet

The Raiders will have an opportunity to complete their second win streak this season when they host the New York Jets in Week 10.