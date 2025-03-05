  • home icon
Maxx Crosby’s wife Rachel sends 3-word message as Raiders sign DE to $106,500,000 contract extension

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Mar 05, 2025 21:19 GMT
Maxx Crosby is staying with the Las Vegas Raiders, and his wife, Rachel Washburn, could not be happier. After the team announced his $106.5 million contract extension on Wednesday, Rachel shared a strong message on Instagram.

"Not going anywhere," she wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @rachelr_crosby)
She also posted a family photo of the NFL star and their daughter.

The couple met in 2016 at Eastern Michigan University, where Crosby played football and Washburn was a soccer player.

Maxx Crosby and Rachel Washburn got engaged in 2022 during a trip to Utah.

They had their daughter, Ella Rose, on Oct. 13, 2022.

On March 4, 2023, they got married at Cascata Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.

On Wednesday, the Raiders signed Crosby to a three-year deal, with $91.5 million guaranteed. It made him the highest-paid nonquarterback in NFL history. Crosby has been a key player for the Raiders since they drafted him in 2019. Over six seasons, he has made 59.5 sacks and 366 tackles.

Maxx Crosby's wife gave a BTS of Las Vegas Raiders star signing contract extension

After the news broke on X, Maxx Crosby's wife, Rachel, shared a special moment on Instagram of him signing his $106.5 million contract extension.

She posted a photo of Crosby with their daughter sitting on his lap while he signed the papers. Also in the picture was CJ LaBoy, a top NFL agent and senior vice president at Wasserman, a big sports agency.

Her caption said, "Forever grateful," along with a black heart emoji and crossed fingers emoji.

In a follow-up IG Story, Rachel also reposted Maxx's social media post after signing the record-breaking contract.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @rachelr_crosby)
"Committed To Excellence. Committed To Silver & Black. Limitless," his caption read.
Alongside was a video montage featuring top moments from his tenure with the Raiders.

