Maxx Crosby’s wife Rachel shares emotional message as Raiders star marks five-year of sobriety

Maxx Crosby's wife Rachel shared an emotional post on her Instagram story on Tuesday, celebrating five years of her husband's sobriety. The Raiders defensive end had openly admitted that he struggled with alcoholism. He entered rehab in the spring of 2020 and recently completed five years of sobriety.

Rachel is known for actively sharing posts about her personal life and cheering for her husband. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of Maxx Crosby posing with their daughter.

"5 YEARS SOBER TO OUR FAVORITE GUY EVER @maxxcrosby. We love you so much, baby! Couldn't be more proud of all the work you put in daily to be the best version of yourself! Sober dad of life 🖤,." Rachel wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Still from Crosby’s wife Rachel's Instagram story/@rachelr_crosby

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated in 2023, Maxx Crosby talked about his struggle with alcohol addiction while acknowledging his three years of sobriety at that time.

“I’ve been sober for over three years now," Crosby said. "What hit home for me is that you’re not the only one. I got over myself and just realized I’m not the only person on Earth going through this s---. There’s people going through far worse.”

Rachel Crosby has been an ardent supporter of her husband in the best and worst times. She is the biggest cheerleader for the NFL star.

Maxx Crosby's wife Rachel reacts to the NFL star's contract extension with the Raiders

Maxx Crosby has been playing with the Raiders since the beginning of his career in 2019. On Mar. 5, he signed a three-year contract extension worth around $106.5 million and became the highest-paid non-quarterback player in NFL history. However, just three days later, Myles Garrett signed a 4 year, $160,000,000 contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback player.

Crosby's wife Rachel cheered for him by sharing NFL Network's photo of Crosby on her Instagram story. The post had a quote from Crosby, which said:

"I'm silver and black to the core."

Still from Crosby’s wife Rachel's Instagram story/@rachelr_crosby

Notably, with the new contract, Crosby will earn a guaranteed amount of $91.5 million, with an average annual salary of $35.5 million.

