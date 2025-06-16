Maxx Crosby sends 4-word message as wife, Rachel, enters the 30s club

Maxx Crosby's wife, Rachel, celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday as she shared a few pictures on Instagram, recapping memorable moments with her loved ones.

She posted four snaps, some with her husband, and also a picture of her daughter. Meanwhile, in the caption of the post, Mrs. Crosby simply wrote "30" along with a black heart emoji.

Her husband, Maxx Crosby, commented on the post, calling it "Rach Weekend."

"Rach Weekend ... Big 30," he wrote.

Maxx Crosby sends 4-word message as wife Rachel hits 30s milestone club/@rachelr_crosby

Rachel Crosby posted two snaps with her husband, while one picture of the NFL star playing golf. In the last slide of the post, she shared an adorable snap of their daughter, Ella Rose Crosby, sitting on a sofa and enjoying watermelon.

Crosby and Rachel's daughter turned two on Oct. 14. The pair celebrated her birthday and shared a few pictures on Instagram. Rachel Crosby posted four snaps with a caption:

"National Ella Day 💜can’t believe we have a 2 year old😭"

In the first snap, Crosby posed with his family as Ella wore a top with "two" written on it in purple. The family was styled in vibrant colors.

"Best dad ever”: Rachel shares Father’s Day tribute to Maxx Crosby

Crosby’s wife shared a collage of a few pictures and videos of the NFL star to celebrate Father's Day. She posted pictures of the Raiders DE having fun with Ella and wrote:

"Best dad ever ... We love you!"

Rachel shares adorable Father’s Day tribute to Crosby/@rachelr_crosby

Meanwhile, Crosby is preparing for the new season with the Raiders after signing a three-year extension contract in March. Earlier this week, he joined his team to start practice, with Ella joining him on the field.

On Friday, Rachel Crosby shared a few pictures and videos of the practice session, writing:

"Our favorite time is almost here"

Ella was seen running on the grass with her father and twinned with her father. She wore a black top and shorts, while her father wore black shorts.

