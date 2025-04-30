Maxx Crosby sets record straight on Ashton Jeanty's claim of Raiders star ruining draft pick suspense

Maxx Crosby doesn't think he ruined the surprise that the Las Vegas Raiders were going to draft Ashton Jeanty.

Crosby sent Jeanty a text the night before the draft, saying he can't wait to go to war with him. Although many thought that meant he knew the Raiders would pick him, Crosby says he just wanted to speak it into existence.

"The whole draft process, I seen the videos it got released, I don't know how it got released, I think Jeanty was talking about it. But, somehow the reporter knew about it, they were talking about that I heard Maxx blew the surprise the night before. I didn't know we were going to draft him," Crosby said.

"I knew we wanted him, we were interested, but with the draft you never know. At that point, it look liked Jacksonville was going to take him. In my head, I try to manifest everything and shot him a text. I've known Jeanty for some months now, I just shot him a text, can't wait to go to war with you... In my mind, I was speaking this into existence."

Crosby says when he sent the text, the rumor was the Jaguars would take Jeanty at fifth overall. So, he just wanted to send a message to someone he knew and hoped the Raiders would pick him.

Jacksonville ended up trading up to second overall and selected Travis Hunter. That led to Jeanty falling to sixth overall and being picked by the Raiders.

Ashton Jeanty reveals Maxx Crosby texted him the night before the Draft

Ashton Jeanty revealed that Maxx Crosby texted him the night before the draft, which hinted at the Las Vegas Raiders being interested in the star running back.

Jeanty claimed that once he got the text, he had a good feeling he'd be picked by the Raiders.

"He did text me last night and, you know, he said, 'ready to go to war with you,' and I was like, 'shoot, I'm ready to go to war with you, too,'" Jeanty said, via SportingNews. "But, you know, yeah, I mean once he texted me, I kind of was like, 'man, it's really feeling like I'm going to go to the Raiders and, you know, it happened."

Jeanty will be the Raiders' starting running back and be a focal point of the offense in 2025.

Last season at Boise State, the running back ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as he was a Heisman Finalist.

