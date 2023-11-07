Maxx Crosby tears up Jay Glazer's reports on Josh McDaniels' heated moment in disastrous Raiders stint

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels last week, replacing him with former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach.

However, NFL reporter Jay Glazer claimed that a heated dispute between Pierce and McDaniels about the Patriots led to his dismissal.

Raiders' star defensive end Maxx Crosby dismissed Glazer's report on "Bussin' With the Boys."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Crosby said,

"I don't know where that came from or where he heard that, but McDaniels didn't stand up and say, 'You can't talk about the Patriots.' That's just false. But, every captain, every leader, everybody that has something to say went up and said their piece, including me, and everybody was honest and sh*t got real. Coach McDaniels called us in, and he wanted to do it. So it went the way it went."

"So that was not premeditated in the spur of the moment. Everyone laid the sh*t out, and then we moved on with our day. It was one of the realest meetings I've ever had. There were a lot of emotions, but the only people who knew what happened were us in the room. The fact that it got out was irritating," added Crosby.

Maxx Crosby praised new Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce

Antonio Pierce during the New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders match

New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce had quite the debut this past Sunday. He led the Raiders to a dominant 30-6 victory over his former team, the New York Giants.

Raiders' players were later seen celebrating their victory in the locker room, and many believed Pierce had connected with his players.

Following the victory, Crosby praised Pierce, saying,

“A guy like AP, you’ve got to respect it because he’s been a player, he’s been in our shoes, he’s been on the other side — he’s been coaching — and he’s seen it all. A guy like him who can step in front of the room and demand respect makes everybody else be a little more dialed in, have a little bit of nervousness — like, I need to be on point, but at the same time, you want to play for somebody like that because you know he’s got your back.”

Expand Tweet

This Sunday, the Raiders will face the New York Jets in primetime for Pierce's second game as head coach. At 4-5, the Raiders aren't out of the playoff picture but would need a mid-late season run to have a chance at reaching the postseason.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Maxx Crosby, Bussin' With the Boys, ProFootballTalk and H/T Sportskeeda.