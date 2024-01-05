Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has voiced his stance on the team's current head coach situation. Antonio Pierce is currently the interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was fired on Halloween.

The Raiders haven't announced a decision on whether Pierce will retain the position heading into next season.However, rumors of the Raiders possibly being interested in other candidates have circulated.

Crosby told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN that he is frustrated with the team consistently losing and that he believes the answer to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching search is easy.

"There’s only 32 head coaches in the whole world, so you’ve got to find a leader of men. And when you’ve got one of them in the building currently, I don’t know why you would let them go. I’ve made the playoffs one time in five years. It’s bulls*** And we’ve got to figure out what we’re going to do moving forward. And I’m sick of change. I’m sick of losing. I just want stability and f***ing consistency, and that’s all that matters to me. I want to win."

Maxx Crosby isn't the only member of the Las Vegas Raiders who has endorsed Antonio Pierce. Wide receiver Davante Adams has also shown his support for Pierce being hired as the permanent head coach.

Whether Raiders owner Mark Davis takes his players advice on who should lead them remains to be seen.

Maxx Crosby's former teammate sings praises ahead of matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders will face their division rival Denver Broncos in the final regular-season game of the year. Maxx Crosby and the Raiders defense will face a familiar face in former teammate Jarrett Stidham.

Stidham made his first start of the season for the Broncos last week after Russell Wilson was benched for the remainder of the season. Ahead of the matchup, Stidham was asked about facing Maxx Crosby on Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a player play that hard for that long, every single time he’s out there on the field.”

While Stidham was singing his former teammates praises, it would be quite a battle to face the Pro Bowl defensive end in game time.