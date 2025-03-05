"Maybe they don't want him" - NFL analyst floats speculations on Aaron Rodgers-Raiders links after Maxx Crosby's endorsement

Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are the biggest quarterbacks on the free agent board. Maxx Crosby's Las Vegas Raiders are one of the many in line for a new thrower in 2025.

Talking on his podcast "The Rush" in a clip provided by "Pro Football Talk," Crosby hopes that Rodgers would join his team.

"I think with all the doubt and all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers always needs to retire things like that," Crosby said. "I think he's going to have a big year this year, and I hope it's in our town."

Speaking in response to that, NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed that the Raiders might not want Aaron Rodgers.

"Maybe they don't want him. Maybe it isn't a matter of Rodgers not wanting them," Florio said. "Maybe they've decided they don't want the Aaron Rodgers experience in Las Vegas. And if that's the case, Maxx Crosby hasn't gotten the memo, or he has, and he's defying it."

Raiders' current coach Pete Carroll and Aaron Rodgers were arch-rivals in the 2010s. Putting both in the same room might be too much history clashing to produce a great fit.

Aaron Rodgers options without Raiders in the mix

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

If the Raiders are out of the picture for the quarterback, Aaron Rodgers' options are limited. The Jets, of course, will not welcome him back after letting him go.

The Cleveland Browns might be an option. However, Rodgers would need to know going in if he would be benched for Deshaun Watson once he returns from injury.

The Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants could also be an option, but Rodgers most likely would work as a bridge quarterback before their rookie develops to take the reins.

Put simply, there are still options, but the Raiders might have been his only landing spot without a premium rookie quarterback waiting behind him. Of course, a rookie might still have landed to wait behind him, but the team would have much more patience. At this point, Rodgers might officially have become a bridge quarterback or bust.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and "The Rush," and H/T Sportskeeda.

