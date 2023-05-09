Tom Brady officially anounced his retirement during the 2023 NFL offseason for the second consecutive year. When he did so during the 2022 offseason, he changed his mind just a few weeks later and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season. This time around, it seems more likely to be his permanent decision, though only time will tell.

A celebrity and superstar of Brady's status will have plenty of opportunities to pursue just about any career he wants to. He's reportedly been weighing different options and pursuing some of them, but one particular path has surprised many who follow his career. He's apparently interested in pursuing a career in standup comedy, something he has zero experience doing.

Comedian Maz Jobrani recently appeared on an episode of the "Up & Adams" show to share his thoughts on Brady potentially pursuing a comedy career:

"It's a little insulting. People retire and they are like, 'Ahh, I'm just going to be a comedian.' Really?! You know, it's like you can't just become a comedian. Although he's Tom Brady, so he'll get the stage time. But the problem with Tom Brady is just that he's so perfect. What's he going to go up on stage and be like, 'So today I woke up and there was a hair out of place. What's up with that?'

"You know, he needs to be real. We need to see the real Tom. You understand what I'm saying? When he's on stage, I want to see Tom getting into the real stuff. Like, you know, how hard it is to be Tom Brady and go out and there's Gisele and be like, 'God, I'm not good enough for you.' You know what I'm saying?"

Having zero experience could potentially be a major road block in Brady's pursuit of being a comedian, but that's never stopped him from making history before. He recently signed a contract with FOX Sports that made him the highest-paid broadcaster of all-time, despite never calling a professional game before in his entire life. He made history as a broadcaster without ever being one, so maybe he could do the same as a comedian.

Tom Brady's record-breaking broadcasting contract

Tom Brady makes history again

Tom Brady has made a habit of breaking records on the football field, but he's already doing so off of it as well. His $375 million contract to call NFL games with FOX Sports for 10 years shattered the record for the highest-paid broadcaster ever.

Tony Romo previously held the record for the highest-paid contract by AAV when he signed his deal with CBS Sports. His contract is worth $18 million per year, so Brady's deal already more than doubles the next highest contract by AAV.

