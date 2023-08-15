Pat McAfee exposes EA for releasing unfinished '$100 Deluxe' Madden 24 and deceiving players

Madden 24 has not gotten rave reviews ever since the first trailer came out, and now Pat McAfee is the latest to seriously question what is happening with the game.

With Madden 24 "coming out" yesterday, there were a lot of bugs and issues still with a game that many thought would be finished and ready to go. But according to reports, players could only play "quick play" mode, along with several other issues.

The deluxe version is where McAfee has his issue, as players pay an extra $100 to get the game early, but it has seriously underwhelmed.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," he said:

"I thought it was a good idea, just 100 bucks just kind of steal from everybody, but not really let them play the game because that's what it sounds like happened. A lot of these people pay this extra money to get Madden a little bit early.

"They were able to get on, but it wasn't fully finished. They were only allowed to play quick play which the internet told me, what are we doing, (the) game got worse.”

Madden 24 has been underwhelming for gamers

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is the Madden 24 cover athlete.

It has been one poor issue after another for the game, as when it was released, fans voiced their displeasure at the EA servers going down. Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones ripped the game over its poor facial recognition features and others flat out just haven't liked the game play.

Now, EA Sports can't please everyone with its latest game, but the amount of discontent coming from players thus far has been alarming.

There were also the player ratings that saw Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin have a higher rating than Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown and Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb.

They might be little things, but these little things all add up, and while the makers of the game no doubt gave their all and tried to give gamers the best version of the game they could, it still has fallen flat with many fans.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" and H/T Sportskeeda.