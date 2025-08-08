  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "McDaniel has no control over this, he will be fired": NFL fans react as Jordyn Brooks involved in fight with Dolphins teammate

"McDaniel has no control over this, he will be fired": NFL fans react as Jordyn Brooks involved in fight with Dolphins teammate

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 08, 2025 20:23 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn
"McDaniel has no control over this, he will be fired": NFL fans react as Jordyn Brooks involved in fight with Dolphins teammate (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans reacted after Jordyn Brooks was reportedly involved in a fight with a teammate during the Miami Dolphins' joint practice with the Chicago Bears. The linebacker, who is entering his second season with the AFC East team, went at it on Friday, in one of the final practices before the Dolphins clash against the Bears on Sunday.

Ad

Dolphins reporter Omar Kelly shared on X that members of the Dolphins defense clashed with one another and several punches were thrown. Kelly pointed out that Brooks was involved in the altercation but couldn't identify the others in the brawl.

"The Dolphins defense is fighting the Dolphins defense. Punches thrown. We can only see Jordyn Brooks was involved. Can’t see who else."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Many fans took issue with this situation, with some putting Mike McDaniel on notice about losing control of the locker room.

"Fantastic Coaching McDaniel has no control over this he will be fired in the middle of the season," one fan said.
Ad
"You’ve just got to laugh at this point," another fan wrote.
Ad
"Coach Mike is toast," another fan added.
Ad

Others supported Brooks and said that these altercations can help the team grow together ahead of the regular season.

"Pay Jordyn Brooks," one fan said.
"Idc who started the fight, I’m siding with my dawg Jordyn Brooks," another fan wrote.
"That’s what preseason is all about. Love it. Those same players will have each other’s back come regular season vs an opponent. Some fans overreactions always comical, it’s August 8, chill," another fan chimed in.
Ad

Brooks played 17 games in 2024 and recorded 143 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries for 23 yards. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 NFL offseason, following a four-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

Minkah Fitzpatrick sheds light on Jordyn Brooks' fight

Once the Dolphins and Bears wrapped things up, Minkah Fitzpatrick talked with reporters and touched on the Jordyn Brooks altercation. The Dolphins' newcomer said that Brooks came with a different energy and lauded his desire to help his teammates.

Ad
“Today, he was holding people to a higher standard," Fitzpatrick said, via David Furones. "It becomes necessary when you do anything to a higher standard. ... He’s another guy whose energy is infectious."

The Miami Dolphins enter a crucial 2025 season. This could be a make-or-break campaign for the Florida franchise, as several figures could be on the hot seat.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications