"McDaniel has no control over this, he will be fired": NFL fans react as Jordyn Brooks involved in fight with Dolphins teammate

NFL fans reacted after Jordyn Brooks was reportedly involved in a fight with a teammate during the Miami Dolphins' joint practice with the Chicago Bears. The linebacker, who is entering his second season with the AFC East team, went at it on Friday, in one of the final practices before the Dolphins clash against the Bears on Sunday.Dolphins reporter Omar Kelly shared on X that members of the Dolphins defense clashed with one another and several punches were thrown. Kelly pointed out that Brooks was involved in the altercation but couldn't identify the others in the brawl.&quot;The Dolphins defense is fighting the Dolphins defense. Punches thrown. We can only see Jordyn Brooks was involved. Can’t see who else.&quot;Many fans took issue with this situation, with some putting Mike McDaniel on notice about losing control of the locker room.&quot;Fantastic Coaching McDaniel has no control over this he will be fired in the middle of the season,&quot; one fan said.&quot;You’ve just got to laugh at this point,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Coach Mike is toast,&quot; another fan added.Others supported Brooks and said that these altercations can help the team grow together ahead of the regular season.&quot;Pay Jordyn Brooks,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Idc who started the fight, I’m siding with my dawg Jordyn Brooks,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;That’s what preseason is all about. Love it. Those same players will have each other’s back come regular season vs an opponent. Some fans overreactions always comical, it’s August 8, chill,&quot; another fan chimed in.Brooks played 17 games in 2024 and recorded 143 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries for 23 yards. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 NFL offseason, following a four-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.Minkah Fitzpatrick sheds light on Jordyn Brooks' fightOnce the Dolphins and Bears wrapped things up, Minkah Fitzpatrick talked with reporters and touched on the Jordyn Brooks altercation. The Dolphins' newcomer said that Brooks came with a different energy and lauded his desire to help his teammates.“Today, he was holding people to a higher standard,&quot; Fitzpatrick said, via David Furones. &quot;It becomes necessary when you do anything to a higher standard. ... He’s another guy whose energy is infectious.&quot;The Miami Dolphins enter a crucial 2025 season. This could be a make-or-break campaign for the Florida franchise, as several figures could be on the hot seat.