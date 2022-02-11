"I identify as a human being and my dad is Black" - Mike McDaniel fires back at fans doubting his minority status

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hasn't even coached for the team, but is already having to defend himself. In light of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' lawsuit, NFL fans are well aware of the league's potential diversity issues.

The NFL deems McDaniel a minority and, as such, the 49ers will receive two third-round picks for their former coordinator. The new head coach spoke about his backstory at his first press conference today. He stated that he identifies as a human being and has a black father.

“It’s been very odd, to tell you the truth, this idea of ‘identifying’ as something. I think people identify me as something, but I identify (sic) as a human being and my dad is Black.

"So whatever you want to call it, I know there’s a lot of people with a shared experience. It’s weird that it comes up because I’ve just tried to be a good person. And I think my background opens my eyes a little bit.

"I don’t have any real experience with racism because I think you identify me as something close to — I don’t know. I know my mom experienced it when she married my dad. I know my dad experienced it, that’s in my family. But I guess that makes me a human being that can identify with other people’s problems.”

Fans question McDaniel's minority status

While the NFL has identified McDaniel as a minority, some fans think otherwise. One Twitter user posted that they want to see his parents before they call him a minority.

Pablo NoEscuchar @NeedItAll93 Can we see a picture of Mike McDaniels parents before we keep calling him a “minority” or biracial.. That shit seems like a reach but I’m open to being wrong Can we see a picture of Mike McDaniels parents before we keep calling him a “minority” or biracial.. That shit seems like a reach but I’m open to being wrong

Another user, Nick DiTullio, thinks the Dolphins should have just kept Brian Flores as their head coach, considering the controversy surrounding their new head coach's minority status.

Nick DiTullio @nditullio01 #PMSinLA with all the talk in the NFL on diversity in coaching, the scrutiny of Mike McDaniels ethnicity as a minority head coach etc. Wouldn't it have just been easier for the CLAHNS at the Dolphins to just keep Brian Flores as there head coach? #PMSinLA with all the talk in the NFL on diversity in coaching, the scrutiny of Mike McDaniels ethnicity as a minority head coach etc. Wouldn't it have just been easier for the CLAHNS at the Dolphins to just keep Brian Flores as there head coach?

Another fan stated that with the 38-year-old being hired, other seemingly more qualified coaches are also deserving of head coaching positions.

Matt @Matt_C_W @UCF_Jaguar Mike McDaniel is a minority tho. Bienemy, Leftwich, Pederson, and McDaniels are probably the only guys qualified for HC imo. How are they still available is beyond me. @UCF_Jaguar Mike McDaniel is a minority tho. Bienemy, Leftwich, Pederson, and McDaniels are probably the only guys qualified for HC imo. How are they still available is beyond me.

With the NFL deeming the new Dolphins head coach a minority, one user was left questioning the necessary prerequisites for minority status.

👹🍃 @_Metta3Piece They called Mike McDaniels (a white damn man) a minority head coach.. got me wondering what are the requirements to be considered a “minority” They called Mike McDaniels (a white damn man) a minority head coach.. got me wondering what are the requirements to be considered a “minority”

Add this controversy to the ongoing Brian Flores investigation and it is clear that the NFL is in for quite a period of turbulence. However, many would consider it admirable that fans continue to push for more diversity in the league's head coaching ranks.

Edited by Adam Dickson