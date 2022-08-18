EXCLUSIVE: Mecole Hardman admits Chiefs could've done "better" in haunting palyoff loss vs Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs fell short in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium 27 – 24. It was a heartbreaking loss for Kansas City to lose one game shy of the Super Bowl. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman said that the team could have played better:

“Yeah, we left a lot out of there. You know, we could play better. We could have did a lot of more things right, you know, but hats out to the team, you know. They came out and, you know, finished the game better than we did, and we came then, but you know, tip your hat to him, but we knew that we could even won that game and play a lot better.”

“So, but it’s just up to us, you know, those things and, you know, kind of like, you know, use what we did wrong in that game. And when we got to that game and season to try to get back to the same position.”

Kansas City was up by a score of 21 – 10 at halftime in the game, but the Bengals outscored the Chiefs 14 – 3 in the second half. The game went into overtime as the Chiefs won the coin toss, choosing to receive it.

On the third play of the drive, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass intended for wideout Tyreek Hill that was intercepted by Cincinnati defensive back Vonn Bell.

Quarterback Joe Burrow drove the Bengals on an eight-play drive to the Kansas City 13-yard line to set up for kicker Evan McPherson. McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal to win the game and send the Bengals to their third Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Bengals are now 3-0 in the AFC Championship, and are Super Bowl bound for the 1st time since 1988. Patrick Mahomes When Leading by 14+ Points W-Lvs Joe Burrow 0-2vs all others 39-2The Bengals are now 3-0 in the AFC Championship, and are Super Bowl bound for the 1st time since 1988. https://t.co/xvM2sLc7cM

As for the Chiefs, the loss is still with them as they look to move forward this season.

Chiefs and the 2022 season

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

For Kansas City, that loss to the Bengals ended a season that saw them win the AFC West for the sixth consecutive season. However, the team will look to compete to get back to the AFC Championship game for the fourth straight season. The offense will look different as Hill is now a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Yet, Hardman, who had a touchdown reception in that AFC Championship game last season, could be the guy to get targeted more from Mahomes in the offense.

Entering the 2022 season, the path to the AFC Championship game is a bit tougher as teams in the conference improved. Looking into the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders added receiver Davante Adams, Los Angeles Chargers added linebacker Khalil Mack, and the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason.

We’ll see how Hardman and Kansas City fare in their quest for another appearance in the AFC Championship game in 2022.

