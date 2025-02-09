Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon is carrying luck charms for Chiefs' Super Bowl vs Eagles

Chariah Gordon, fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., revealed her game-day essentials. She prepares to cheer on the Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Gordon has become a familiar face in the Chiefs' community since she began dating Hardman in 2021. The couple got engaged in June 2024 and share two children, Mecole III and daughter Ci.

In an interview with People.com posted on February 9, 2025, Gordon shared her Super Bowl preparation routine and must-have items for the big game:

"My positive energy is my good luck charm. Definitely have to have my lip gloss, my lip liner, um, a light that goes on my phone, a charger, and my credentials," Gordon told People.com. She added that if the Chiefs win, the celebration would likely last "all night."

Gordon flew to New Orleans via private jet with fellow Chiefs partner Sheawna Weathersby, girlfriend of defensive tackle Chris Jones, on February 7. The pair documented their journey on social media.

Wedding plans take a backseat to Super Bowl dream of Mecole Hardman Jr.

While supporting the Chiefs' championship run, Gordon and Mecole Hardman Jr. temporarily put their wedding planning on hold.

"Wedding planning has definitely taken a backseat for now," Hardman told The Knot on February 6. "The season has had us both locked in, and it's been tough to find the time to really focus on the details."

The couple has mapped out initial plans for their ceremony, aiming to blend their different backgrounds:

"We want to combine the city girl-meets-country boy vibe," Gordon explained to The Knot.

They envision an intimate ceremony for 200 guests at a peaceful, secluded location.

Gordon has grown close to the Chiefs' extended family, particularly forming a friendship with Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift. The pair often celebrate Chiefs' victories together, with Swift even sending thoughtful gifts to Gordon's daughter Ci during her Eras Tour.

With kickoff at Caesars Superdome approaching, Gordon's early 5:30 AM wake-up call and 8:30 AM preparation time show her dedication to supporting Mecole Hardman Jr.

