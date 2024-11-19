Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon recalls meeting 'homegirl' Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's house

Kansas City Chiefs star Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon has often been spotted sharing VIP suites with Taylor Swift. Earlier this month, Gordon recalled her 'fun' experience cheering for the Chiefs with Swift. Gordon's frequent appearance alongside Swift got fans wondering if the two have already been friends.

Chariah Gordon recently recalled her first meeting with Taylor Swift. During an interview with Glamor on Monday, Gordon opened up about how she met Swift for the first time at Travis Kelce's house. Praising the Blank Space singer for her friendly nature, the social media influencer said:

"I actually got a chance to meet her at Trav’s house and she was just super, super sweet. And since then we’ve been super cool. I call her my sis. That’s my sis."

Chariah Gordon praised Taylor Swift and expressed how comfortable she makes everyone around her feel:

"I forgot that she was even Taylor Swift, that’s how she makes you feel. I wasn’t saying, ‘Oh my God, this is Taylor.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, this is one of my homegirls from back home.’ That’s how I felt. So I love it."

Before her statement on Taylor Swift, Chariah Gordon made headlines for sharing a glimpse into the Kansas City Chiefs' women's community.

Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon shared her experience being a part of Chiefs' women's community

Before the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills, Chariah Gordon sat in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. During Sunday's interview, Gordon shed light on what it's like to be a part of the Chiefs' women’s community:

"We do have a group chat. It has a little bit of everything in this group chat. It is not subjected to football. It got debates, it got outfits... it got, 'Do we want to go to the gym? Do you guys want to go to the Bible study?' It has, 'Hey, who wants to go eat today?'

"Everybody just gives their opinion on what to switch out or what to put in. It got a little bit of that in there. When somebody's guy does good or gets hurt or anything, we're checking on each other. We're saying things like, 'Oh, your man just made a touchdown. Yay!' We just in there supporting each other all the way around."

Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon went viral last season when she shared an internet-breaking picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, which reportedly confirmed their romance. During an interview with PEOPLE, Gordon recalled the backstory of that viral Instagram post.

