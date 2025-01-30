Mecole Hardman Jr's fiancee Chariah shares heartfelt note as children recover after 'exhausting' three weeks

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's fiancee Chariah Gordon gave an update on the status of their children's health after battling viruses the last few weeks.

On Wednesday, she shared a post on her Instagram story thanking everyone for checking on their son and daughter who have been sick the last three weeks. She also reminded everyone to take care of themselves and their families as flu season continues to run rampant throughout the country.

"I truly appreciate everyone who has checked on my kids in this past 3 weeks it really means a lot! This has been super exhausting nursing them back to health! I want to remind ppl to wash your hands, take your vitamins & protect yourself & your children!!!! This has been no joke... They are still on the road to recovery but much better than before," Gordon wrote.

Hardman and Gordon have two children: a son, Mecole Hardman III, who was during the 2022 Super Bowl, and a daughter Ci, born last April.

Mecole Hardman's fiancee Chariah Gordon celebrated AFC title game win

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their third straight Super Bowl appearance. Their fans are hopeful that Mecole Hardman will be able to play after last year's heroics in the big game.

Hardman had the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers. While he hasn't seen any playing time this offseason, his fiancee Chariah Gordon has continued to show her support for the Chiefs.

After Kansas City defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game, Gordon shared photos from her gameday look.

"Running out of captions, but never fits!" Gordon captioned.

For her AFC title gameday look, she went with washed black jeans that she paired with a black V-neck tank top and a black faux fur jacket. It can be expected that Gordon's outfit for the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans won't disappoint.

