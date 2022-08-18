EXCLUSIVE: Mecole Hardman is relishing challenge of replacing Tyreek Hill and supporting QB Patrick Mahomes

Mecole Hardman is a player with a growing reputation in the NFL. Replacing a player of Tyreek Hill’s caliber will be no easy task for the Kansas City Chiefs' receiver. But Hardman is up for the challenge.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Mecole Hardman discussed his expanded role in the offense following Hill's departure. He also touched on the chemistry he's building with Mahomes:

“I just really go out there man every day and just try to get better. And pride myself, building chemistry with Pat, bond with Pat man and my teammates. Get ready for the regular season games, you know, the opportunity. Some people gotta step up and play their role.”

He continued, complimenting the signings Kansas City have made in the offseason. In particular, his fellow receivers Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling:

“And we got additions to the team, Juju [Smith-Schuster] Marquez [Valdes-Scantling], and I think they do a good job of actually making this offense explosive. So, I think it all of us make it exciting and go from there.”

Tyreek Hill was traded by Kansas City to the Miami Dolphins in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. The wideout made the Pro Bowl in all six seasons with the Chiefs, making the first-team All-Pro three times. Earlier this year, Mahomes expressed his confidence that Hardman could be a huge part of the Chiefs offense moving forward.

Patrick Mahomes is confident that Mecole Hardman can be a great player for the Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Back in April, Patrick Mahomes spoke about how Hardman just has to be himself. He doesn't have to be Tyreek Hill to be a real asset in their offense:

“I think whenever Mecole has gotten opportunities in this offense, whether it was when Tyreek had to go out or he would come in and run the routes that Tyreek ran, he would make plays happen.”

Mahomes added:

"He made a lot of big plays in big moments, especially at the end of last season. So, for me, it’s for him to just continue to be himself. He doesn’t have to be Tyreek Hill; he has to be Mecole Hardman, and I think Mecole Hardman can be a great player in this offense.”

Hardman went down in training yesterday and Patrick Mahomes will be relieved he has avoided serious injury. The results from his MRI have been well received, though Kansas City will likely be cautious with him in the near future.

Hardman, who finished behind Hill and Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce in receiving yards last season, looks set to be a major part of the Chiefs offense in 2022. We will see how he gets on when the season kicks off next month.

