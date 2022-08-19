EXCLUSIVE: "It's how he feels" - Chiefs star Mecole Hardman responds to Tyreek Hill's vile digs at Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Hill made some pretty interesting comments about quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The former Kansas City wide receiver discussed Mahomes and his accuracy compared to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman shared his thoughts on the remarks of his former teammate about Mahomes, saying:

“Oh man, I don't know. I mean, is somebody’s opinion. So, it just, it just how he feels, it's how he feels. It ain’t nothing to do with what we got going on here. So, his opinion is his opinion, we got, everybody got their opinion and he’s entitled to his opinion.”

On his It Needed To Be Said podcast, the wideout said Tua is a more accurate passer than Mahomes:

“As far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” “I want [the ball] to be right in the bread basket, just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game and take it 70, and the rest is history.”

The 2018 NFL MVP responded to his former teammate, saying that trying to get his podcast rolling was the reason for his comments about his accuracy:

"I'm surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here," "We've always loved him. We still love him".

"I'm sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling.”

The Kansas City quarterback concluded his thoughts by saying that he still loves the wideout and that he’s a one-of-a-kind player:

"I still love Tyreek. He's a one-of-a-kind player. In coach [Andy] Reid's offense it takes the whole team. This offense was rolling before I got here. This offense was rolling when I was a young Cowboys fan watching the Eagles [coached by Reid] beat up on the Cowboys. It's an offense that's more than one player, and that includes myself."

Hill and his time with the Chiefs

The wideout spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with Kansas City, making the Pro Bowl in all six seasons. Of those six seasons, he made the first-team All-Pro three times, with four seasons of over 1,100 yards receiving.

While Hill does leave a gap in the offense, the Chiefs signed receivers Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to go with Hardman.

Without question, Hardman is expected to have an increased role in Kansas City’s offense this season. He has finished behind Hill in receiving yards among receivers over the last two seasons.

As the Chiefs look to turn the chapter offensively, let’s see how Hardman will fit in entering the 2022 season.

