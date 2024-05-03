"Media is full of liars": Geno Smith calls out NFL reporter over 'making up BS' on Seahawks future

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had an eventful season in 2023. Smith racked up another All-Pro nod last season in his second full year as the starting QB in Seattle. He ended up throwing for over 3,000 yards and 20 TDs, solidifying his status as the Seahawks' starting QB.

But that hasn't stopped rumors from rearing their head in the offseason.

One such rumor came from former Bleacher Report reporter John Frascella, who tweeted on Thursday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Seattle Seahawks starting Quarterback Geno Smith is ‘on shakier ground than people realize,’ according to west coast source.

"The Seahawks front office believes they ‘got a steal’ in the Sam Howell trade, and they are astonished at how productive he was despite a dysfunctional situation in Washington."

Expand Tweet

Geno Smith dismisses report on 'shaky' Seahawks future

Smith promptly took notice of the tweet, taking umbrage at any suggestion that his future in Seattle is up for debate.

Smith clapped back, stating:

"U just made this BS up. Media is full of liars it’s so crazy!"

Seattle traded for Sam Howell in the offseason, bringing in the former Washington Commanders signal-caller as competition for Smith. However, the widely held belief is that Smith will continue as a starter.

Smith had two consecutive All-Pro seasons since taking over from Russell Wilson, who bounced to Denver and ultimately landed in Pittsburgh. In those two years, Smith has resurrected his career, so to speak.

Seattle has a 17-15 record with Smith under center, with the QB having missed two games last season. The Seahawks also made sure to bring some weapons to town to aid Smith's prowess. They drafted Jaxon Smith-Njigba last year and picked former All-American guard Christian Haynes in the 2024 NFL Draft along with tackle Michael Jerrell and Sataoa Laumea.

The Seahawks didn't have the flashiest of drafts, but they did make sure to strengthen in the trenches in their first draft in nearly 15 years without Pete Carroll in the war room.