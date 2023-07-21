Meet Melvin Gordon’s ex-girlfriend Keisha: All about life of new Ravens RB

Melvin Gordon III was brought up in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and went to Mary D. Bradford High School, where he excelled in both football and track.

Gordon enrolled in Wisconsin and was chosen by the San Diego Chargers with the 15th overall choice in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Because of Gordon's popularity since joining the NFL, people are interested in learning about his personal life.

Despite not being married, Gordon has had a relationship with a lady called Keisha. Keisha's dating history with Gordon is not well known, but it's speculated that the two parted ways in 2019.

Both shared cute photos on social media while they were dating and were frequently spotted together on various occasions.

Melvin Gordon's ex-girlfriend used to attend his games and was seen as very supportive of Gordon's playing career, but not anything has been said about why they broke up.

Where will Melvin Gordon play in 2023?

Adam Schefter of ESPN has reported that Melvin Gordon and the Baltimore Ravens have reached an agreement for a one-year deal valued in excess of $3.1 million.

Gordon, who has eight years of NFL experience, has played for both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

Gordon was cut by the Denver Broncos last November and signed up for the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, bur he didn't play for the Chiefs. Nevertheless, Gordon was given a Super Bowl ring for Kansas City's triumph in February. After the 2022 season, he entered free agency.

About a month ago, Gordon talked about how he'd like to join another team before the 2023 NFL campaign kicks off, and it looks like he will have his wish granted: Baltimore.

In 41 games with the Broncos, Gordon carried for 2,222 yards and scored 19 touchdowns but recorded many fumbles, dropping the ball on the ground on 12 occasions before being released.

What position Gordon will play on the Ravens team is still up in the air. J.K. Dobbins looks to be in good shape, and Gus Edwards has just emerged as a strong option for rushing. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also known to run out of the backfield at any time.

