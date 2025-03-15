Mekhi Becton expresses excitement as Super Bowl champ signs with Chargers

Mekhi Becton is trading cheesesteaks for palm trees — Hollywood, here he comes!

The Super Bowl-winning lineman has locked in a two-year, $20 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 25-year-old, who thrived at right guard for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, is expected to hold it down in that role for LA.

In a video uploaded on 35KYSports' X page, Becton expressed his excitement through these words:

"Sup y'all, Mekhi Becton here. Excited to go to work, man! I can't wait to see you all..."

Becton just wrapped up the best season of his career. Having spent his first three years at tackle, the 6-foot-7, 363-pounder made the switch to guard in Philly, and it paid off.

He started 15 of 17 regular-season games, giving up just five sacks and 34 total pressures across 570 pass-blocking snaps. He also paved the way for NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, who rumbled for 2,005 yards and 13 TDs.

And he didn’t stop there. Becton started all three of the Eagles’ playoff games, capping it off with a 40-22 Super Bowl LIX beatdown of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Drafted as a left tackle by the New York Jets (2020 first-rounder), Becton’s early years were a rollercoaster. A knee injury wiped out nearly two full seasons (2021-22), and New York ultimately declined his fifth-year option. But in 2023, he bounced back, shifting to right tackle and starting 16 games.

After a short but dominant run in Philly, Mekhi Becton now joins a Chargers squad in need of some O-line muscle. Now, he’s ready to add another chapter to his career under the bright lights of LA.

Mekhi Becton’s arrival puts Trey Pipkins’ future in doubt

Mekhi Becton’s arrival in LA might not just shake up the Chargers’ offensive line; it could push a big-name veteran out the door.

With the former first-rounder locked into a two-year deal, the Chargers could now cut Trey Pipkins III for a hefty $6.75 million in cap savings. Pipkins, who struggled in his shift to guard last season (ranked 86th out of 135 per PFF), was already a popular name on offseason cut lists. But the Chargers kept him around due to a lack of interior depth.

That’s no longer the case. LA brought back Bradley Bozeman at center and plans to shift Zion Johnson inside, solidifying the trenches. Now, with Becton securing the right guard spot, Pipkins could be a costly backup unless Jim Harbaugh envisions yet another position switch.

The Chargers aren’t strapped for cap space, but this new regime isn’t looking to waste it either. If Pipkins sticks around, it’ll be for depth, not a starting role. And with Harbaugh building his O-line around physicality, Mekhi Becton’s signing might just be the final push to move on from Pipkins altogether.

