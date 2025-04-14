Mel Kiper gives verdict on top draft pick between Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter

Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are all but confirmed among the top five picks in the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado and Penn State superstars would be excellent additions to any team, and the real question is which teams will be lucky enough to add them to their rosters.

Cameron Ward will likely go to the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick. The discussion for pick 2, which belongs to the Cleveland Browns, is more interesting. Hunter and Carter are likely to be available — there's no wrong answer for the Browns in this scenario.

On Monday, ESPN's draft analyst Mel Kiper made his final mock draft of the 2025 season and gave his verdict on who's the best player in the class. Kiper recognizes how much quality Carter has, but for him, Hunter has been the number one prospect since August:

[06:35] “I guess he is number one on some boards. I'm having him no. 2 really, 1A to Travis. Travis has been number one since August.”

Kiper's simulation has the Browns taking Hunter at #2 and - one pick later - the New York Giants taking Carter at #3. Surprisingly, quarterback Shedeur Sanders does not fall until the 9th pick, when he's selected by the New Orleans Saints.

Travis Hunter confirms he wants to play multiple positions in the NFL

Colorado star Travis Hunter is one of a kind. He excelled at both wide receiver and cornerback during his college football career; in a recent social media WR/DB game, he confirmed his wish to play both positions in the NFL:

As a star in both positions, the draft season has been marred by many discussions on where he should play. However, the player and Deion Sanders - his coach at the Buffaloes - have been adamant that he will continue to star as a two-way player in the league.

Sanders coached him during his entire college career. After flipping his commitment to Jackson State, Hunter spent two years at the university before moving to Boulder with Coach Prime. The pair spent two more years with the Buffaloes, turning a 1-11 team into a 9-4 team.

