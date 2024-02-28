Mel Kiper mock draft: Aaron Rodgers’ Jets to add Brock Bowers in first round despite O-line woes

The second version of the Mel Kiper mock draft was recently released during the 2024 NFL offseason. Many around the league look forward to Kiper's take on the NFL Draft each year as he is one of the most well-known analysts. He has been a draft expert for decades, so his annual editions of the big board and mock drafts are always highly anticipated.

As the offseason plays out, the Mel Kiper mock draft often adjusts its predictions for what each team will do when they are on the clock. A team's strategy may change prior to the draft based on free agency and trades, which can occur before draft day. The value of each prospect also fluctuates based on their offseason activities, such as the NFL Combine and Pro Days.

One of the most interesting teams to watch during the 2024 NFL Draft is the New York Jets. They likely have limited time with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback in the later stages of his career, so while he is still there, they should try to maximize their chances of potentially competing for a Super Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This means that the Jet may choose to target whichever player they believe can make an immediate impact for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, rather than what position makes the most sense as they build for their future. The Mel Kiper mock draft acknowledges this potential strategy as it has the Jets selecting superstar tight end Brock Bowers from the Georgia Bulldogs.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

While Bowers is one of the higest-rated overall prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class, and the Jets could use an upgrade at tight end, it's not their biggest need. Their offensive line was one of the worst in the entire NFL last season, so if they can't protect Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP may struggle to be at his best. Improving their offense should be a top priority.

Rather than selecting the best player available from one of the premium positions that the Jets need to improve in, the Mel Kiper mock draft instead goes with the alternative strategy of simply taking the best player available to help the team enter win-now mode. Brock Bowers is a three-time first-team All-American and two-time John Mackey Award winner, so he is an ideal pick for that strategy.

Top 10 picks in the Mel Kiper mock draft

Brock Bowers

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders Drake Maye, New England Patriots Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals JC Latham, Los Angeles Chargers Rome Odunze, New York Giants Joe Alt, Tennessee Titans Dallas Turner, Atlanta Falcons Malik Nabers, Chicago Bears Brock Bowers, New York Jets