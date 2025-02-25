Mel Kiper mock draft: Analyst predicts Shedeur Sanders slipping into Jets’ hands with surprising fall in draft

The NFL Draft Combine is underway which means the draft season is here. A big question heading into the 2025 NFL Draft is where will the quarterbacks go as it is considered to be a weak QB class.

The top two quarterbacks are Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. In ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s recent mock draft which came out Tuesday, he has Sanders falling to seventh overall and being selected by the New York Jets.

"The Jets, however, might favor drafting a quarterback over trying another veteran. Because they are moving on from Aaron Rodgers, they could opt for the high-end accuracy and field vision of Sanders in an offense that has plenty of pieces already in place.

"In 2024, Sanders completed 74.0% of his passes, had 4,134 passing yards and threw 37 TDs. Those are all top-four numbers in the FBS."

He continued:

"Sanders would elevate this New York team that was near the bottom of the league in most passing metrics this past season and allow it to build around his rookie contract."

Sanders falling to seventh overall would be a surprise, as many have pegged him to the New York Giants to third overall or the Las Vegas Raiders at sixth.

Kiper thinks the Jets would pounce on the opportunity to select the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback to be their franchise quarterback.

Deion Sanders shares advice to Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and his dad has given him some advice ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

'Coach Prime' has told his son to not let any of the noise impact him as teams will try to sink his stock so they can select him later than expected.

"I told him, first of all, don't believe nothing that they say, because people are going to criticize you so you fall to them," Sanders said recently on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via 247Sports. "That's how it is. It's positioning right now. So don't believe none of that.

"It's positioning right now. But he's speaking to the guys that make the moves, so he's not listening to the media. He's speaking to head coaches, GM's and all of that of the first three teams, pretty much. Because that's where we think he's going to land, somewhere in there."

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season with Colorado.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

