Mel Kiper mock draft: Jalen Milroe slips into third round, gets selected by historic NFL franchise

Jalen Milroe is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. His dominant rushing performances during his college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide gives him a ton of upside as a true dual-threat in the position.

He could sneak into the first round, especially considering six quarterbacks were selected among the top 12 overall picks last year, but most expect Milroe to be a day-two pick. In fact, Mel Kiper projected him to be taken in the third round in his most recent mock draft with Field Yates on ESPN.

Kiper predicts that the Pittsburgh Steelers will trade up in the third round to select Jalen Milroe with the 68th overall pick. The potential trade would give the Las Vegas Raiders the 83rd overall pick in this draft and the Steelers' third round pick next year, allowing Pittsburgh to move up for a quarterback.

Yates commented on the trade that it makes sense because of the fact that the Steelers don't currently have any picks in round two. They traded away their second-rounder for DK Metcalf during the offseason, so unless they pick a quarterback in the first round, they will have to wait a while. The swap with the Raiders gives them a better chance of landing Milroe, who could be a good fit for them.

Steelers quarterback situation if they draft Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate need of addressing their quarterback situation prior to the start of the 2025 NFL season. They moved on from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson during the offseason, leaving Mason Rudolph as the only quarterback currently on their roster.

Many rumors have suggested that they are interested in signing Aaron Rodgers, but a deal has yet to be agreed upon. Mel Kiper mentioned this situation when selecteing Jalen Milroe for the Steelers in his recent mock draft. He also pointed out that even if they do sign Rodgers, they still need a long-term solution for the position.

Kiper explained that having DK Metcalf and George Pickens as vertical threats in their offense makes Milroe a solid fit. He has a big arm and can get the ball downfield, while his elite rushing skills can be useful as well. Fields had success in their offensive system last year as a similar rushing quarterback.

Potentially pairing Jalen Milroe with Aaron Rodgers would also give the rookie more time to develop as a passer before being forced into the starting lineup. The pick makes sense and would theoretically create optimsm about the future of their quarterback position.

