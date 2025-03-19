Mel Kiper mock draft: Jets to get another playmaker for Justin FIelds’ first season in New York

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper has predicted that Justin Fields will get a solid offensive weapon via the New York Jets' first-round pick this year. The Jets hold the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and Kiper believes that the team could draft tight end Tyler Warren to bolster its offense.

Ad

Kiper feels that since the Jets have already drafted a talented quarterback, they could give him some support with the addition of Warren. The tight end is a solid playmaker and can also help Fields as a pass protector, as per Kiper.

Warren played his entire five-year collegiate career at Penn State. He finished with 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns on 153 receptions across 56 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Warren's final two years with the Nittany Lions were his most productive. He caught 34 passes for 422 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023 and then recorded career highs of 1,233 yards, 104 receptions and eight touchdowns in his final year with the program.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Warren was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year in his last season at Penn State. He also won the John Mackey Award.

In 2024, the Jets struggled with their offense, especially with Aaron Rodgers not having too many target options. The New York franchise might look to address some of those issues in the draft and Warren's addition in the first round could be useful for the team.

Furthermore, Fields is also an excellent runner with the ball.

Ad

Exploring Justin Fields' contract with the New York Jets

NFL: New York Jets QB Justin Fields (Credits: IMAGN)

The New York Jets agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal with Justin Fields on Thursday. The deal includes a $15 million signing bonus, with $30 million in guaranteed money.

Ad

Fields spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was the backup to Russell Wilson. However, he got his opportunity in the early weeks of the season when Wilson was recovering from injury.

During his time with the Steelers, Fields recorded 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns, leading Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record across six starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.