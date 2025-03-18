Mel Kiper mock draft: Patriots predicted to pair Drake Maye with Colorado’s Travis Hunter

Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft and has a new home for Travis Hunter. Kiper has the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner going to the New England Patriots to serve as the new number-one wide receiver to quarterback Drake Maye.

Ad

Kiper pointed out that all of New England's big offseason additions have been on the defensive side of the ball after the signings of Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, Carlton Davis III and Robert Spillane. However, getting young franchise quarterback Maye a number-one target has yet to be addressed. Although most have Hunter projected as a cornerback, Kiper listed him as a wide receiver in this mock.

For this reason, he has the Patriots taking Hunter at the fourth overall selection. The Colorado product caught 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The tight end led the Patriots in receiving with 66 receptions for 674 yards and two touchdowns. To say New England is lacking in the receiving department would be an understatement.

Ad

Not one of their pass-catchers had four-digit receiving yards the entire season. If New England selects Hunter with their early first-round draft pick, that may change in 2025.

Will dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter end up in New England?

Travis Hunter is one of the most dynamic players the draft has seen in recent years, making him one of the most coveted selections in this year's draft. His ability to play as a full-time starter on both sides of the ball - cornerback and wide receiver - is unprecedented.

Ad

Hunter started full-time at both corner and receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes and excelled at both, a huge reason why he secured the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

Many believe most teams would draft Hunter as a cornerback, using him sparingly on offense from time to time in select packages. However, with all the money New England has already poured into its defense, a Hunter selection would likely best be served on the offensive side of the ball full-time.

Whether or not that will be the case remains to be seen. All fans' questions should seemingly be answered on draft night from Wisconsin next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place