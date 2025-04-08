Mel Kiper predicts Cowboys to 221-pound running back with 4.46 40-yard dash time in latest mock draft

On Tuesday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest 2025 NFL mock draft.

In that mock draft, he predicted that the Dallas Cowboys would add an elite running back to their offensive unit in the first round of the selection process.

Kiper projected that the Cowboys would select North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton with the No. 12 overall pick.

As Kiper noted:

"I think Dallas will look at all offensive playmakers... I see the Cowboys trying to improve the run game, which managed 4.0 yards per carry and a league-low six TDs last season. They have thus far replaced Rico Dowdle with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Neither new back has the home run ability of Hampton, who can scoot through holes and take off despite his 221-pound build."

This offseason, the Cowboys added Javonte Williams from the Denver Broncos and Miles Sanders from the Carolina Panthers via free agency. However, at this point in their respective career's, neither individual is likely to become a superstar signing for Dallas in 2025.

However, Hampton has the ability to become one of the very best running backs in the entire NFL once drafted. Although some teams may have some hesitation with selecting a running back so high in the draft, the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft features many top running backs who can have a major impact at the professional level and become elite level players in the future.

Can Omarion Hampton help the Dallas offensive unit?

Hampton is extremely quick and agile, having run a 4.46 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year. In addition, he is a powerful RB who has great vision with the ball and is also a top pass catcher as well. In 2024 with UNC, Hampton had 1,660 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, 38 receptions, 373 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.

Should he be drafted by the Cowboys, Hampton would provide Dallas with a new offensive scheme dimension that the franchise has been lacking in recent seasons. The last few years have featured a very pass heavy approach in Dallas, something that has put pressure on QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb.

Adding an elite RB option like Hampton would open up the field in the passing game, yet also make Dallas a more well-rounded offensive unit in 2025.

