Mel Kiper projects Chiefs to select another OT after spending $30,000,000 on Jaylon Moore

Mel Kiper released his latest mock draft, where he has the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs bolstering their offensive line. This doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as the offensive line seemed to be the weakest group for Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

Ad

The team has already made efforts to adjust their offensive line, signing former San Francisco 49ers backup tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract. However, they have a lot more work to do if they want to protect franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2025.

Kiper has Kansas City using their 31st overall selection on the University of Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. The analyst suggests that Banks brings quickness and power to the Chiefs' offensive line which is sorely needed.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kiper also adds that there are plenty of options for Banks as to where he would play on the line, as either tackle spot could be an option, as well as being kicked inside to be a guard.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With that being said, Banks also brings a ton of experience to the table with 42 total college starts. The six-foot-five lineman out of Texas weighs 315 pounds and isn't short on accolades either.

He is a winner of the Outland Trophy, Lombardi Award, Jacobs Blocking Trophy, a Unanimous All-American and First-team All-SEC selection, all in 2024.

Ad

NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Banks is a coveted prospect out of a 2025 NFL Draft class that is considered rich in talent on the offensive line. If Kansas City can get their hands on him at the 31st overall selection, he would be a player who has the potential to make an instant impact in their efforts to return to the Super Bowl.

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs look to fill major need after Super Bowl LIX blunder

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times by the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant defensive line in Super Bowl LIX. It was a huge reason for the team's lopsided loss in the biggest game of the year.

General manager Brett Veach & Co. will do everything possible this offseason to ensure another incident like that doesn't happen again. The Chiefs did deal away star offensive guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, so even more work will need to be done in getting the right pieces around Mahomes.

The NFL Draft is the perfect place to start looking, and drafting a player such as Kelvin Banks Jr. could be the first major step in keeping Mahomes upright for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.