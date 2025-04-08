Mel Kiper projects Jaxson Dart to be Matthew Stafford's successor in latest mock draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes that the Los Angeles Rams will select their QB of the future in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his latest 2025 NFL mock draft released on Tuesday, Kiper had the Sean McVay coached Rams select Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart with the No. 26 overall pick in the selection process.

As Kiper noted:

"I love this pick because of the potential. Rams coach Sean McVay could develop Dart into a legit future starter... Dart can hit receivers' strike zones on a rope, and his ability to throw on the run is fun to watch. Given a season to learn under Stafford and transition to the NFL game after playing in Lane Kiffin's RPO-happy offense, Dart has a high ceiling in the pros."

As alluded to by Kiper, the move would be one for the future and not the 2025 season. The Rams currently have future Hall of Fame QB Matthew Stafford on their roster and recently negotiated an updated contract with the QB for the upcoming season.

However, Stafford is 37 years old and appears to be entering the latter part of his accomplished career. As a result, the move to draft a QB could be a smart one for the Rams.

Although Dart has all the skills to start for some NFL franchises next year, having a year to learn from a Super Bowl Champion QB with a great career could be extremely useful for Dart long-term.

At Ole Miss in 2024, Dart had 4,279 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, only six interceptions, 495 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. He also had an impressive completion percentage of 69.3%.

Are the Rams a good fit for Jaxson Dart?

The Rams would provide as good a scenario as any team in the NFL for Dart. Sean McVay is one of the best coaches in the league, the team has an elite offensive unit that features Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, and Davante Adams, and the defense has stars in Jared Verse and Kobie Turner who were extremely impressive in 2024.

As a result, should he be drafted by the Rams, Dart would be joining one of the most exciting and talented teams in the NFL moving forward.

