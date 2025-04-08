Mel Kiper projects Patriots selecting prospect with 4.98 40-yard dash timing in latest mock draft

Protecting star quarterback Drake Maye could end up being the New England Patriots’ top priority as we approach the NFL Draft. In his latest mock draft, released on Tuesday, ESPN's Mel Kiper projects the Pats will select Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick when they are on the clock on April 24 in Green Bay.

“The Patriots allowed pressure on a league-worst 39.4% of their dropbacks last season, and Drake Maye is entering his first full season as the starting quarterback. They have to be better in pass protection,” Kiper said in his analysis.

“With Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter unavailable, the Patriots could listen to trade offers in case a quarterback-needy team wanted to jump on Shedeur Sanders. I’m not projecting trades here, but even if I were, there’s a good chance New England might just stand pat and take Campbell,” Kiper said.

Kiper has the New York Giants choosing Abdul Carter just ahead of New England at No. 3 and the Cleveland Browns electing to pick Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter with the second choice.

In his rookie season as quarterback, Maye was sacked 34 times while he tossed 10 interceptions. However, he still made the Pro Bowl with a completion percentage of 66.6 and 15 touchdowns in 13 games.

For an offensive tackle who weighs 324 pounds, Campbell showed at the Combine that he’s relatively nimble on his feet, with the LSU product running the 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds with his 10-yard split at 1.76 seconds.

The Patriots alternative

If a player like Carter or Hunter becomes available at No. 4, the Pats may choose a different path to acquire some quality pass protection. New England were dead last in team sacks last season (28), which is where Carter would fit into the equation. They struggled at the receiver spot, with Hunter Henry leading the way with a mere 674 yards.

Sports Illustrated predicted the Patriots making a blockbuster deal on Tuesday to add veteran offensive tackle Orlando Brown to their offensive line. The trade they proposed via Boston sports channel NESN would see Brown come to Greater Boston along with the No. 17, No. 49 and No. 81 picks in this year’s draft and a first-rounder next year, with the Cincinnati Bengals getting New England’s No. 4 pick in return.

That sounds like a rather one-sided deal on the surface, and it would be interesting to see how badly the Bengals want to take a chance on a star pass blocker to protect Joe Burrow.

Brown made it to four straight Pro Bowls between 2019 and 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

