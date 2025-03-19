Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft sees Tetairoa McMillan landing with AFC West franchise 

In ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, he has Tetairoa McMillan going to the Denver Broncos with the No. 20 overall pick. The AFC West made a splash with Bo Nix, a rookie quarterback who led them to the playoffs, and now want to add more pieces to maximize the playmaker's abilities.

Kipper has the Broncos going with McMillan, one of the best players in his position in this draft class, who could be a serious threat on Sean Payton's team, which lacks power in the wide receiver room.

"If one of the top two running backs – Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton – is on the board, Denver might try to jump-start the run game. The team's 4.1 yards per carry ranked in the bottom half of the league last season, and Javonte Williams (who signed with Dallas) hasn't yet been replaced. But the board fell the way it did in this scenario, and I don't have another RB going on Day 1," Kiper said via ESPN.com.

"Instead, the Broncos can focus on another hole in the offense around quarterback Bo Nix at wide receiver. McMillan would give Nix a sure-handed jump-ball artist who uses his great body control and physicality to make tough catches. He broke 1,300 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.

"Pairing him with Courtland Sutton and new tight end Evan Engram would give opponents some game-planning nightmares," he added.

The Denver Broncos are coming off a 10-7 season in 2024, ranking third in the AFC West standings behind the Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) and LA Chargers (11-6). They were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round but still left fans feeling optimistic about the future.

Denver needs to add a couple of pieces, especially to the receiving corps to help Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton. Tetairoa McMillan is an intriguing option.

How did Tetairoa McMillan perform at NFL Combine?

Tetairoa McMillan had a decent performance at the NFL Combine. He received the second-highest total score among wide receivers (88). More than that, he received a 6.40 prospect grade, which means he'd become a good starter in a couple of years.

During his junior season with the Arizona Wildcats, McMillan posted 84 receptions for 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The Broncos have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Omarion Hampton, but Kiper believes McMillan is their guy.

