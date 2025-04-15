Mel Kiper urges Colts to draft Colston Loveland and build up Anthony Richardson's supporting cast

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper believes that the Indianapolis Colts should look to use their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on an offensive playmaker for QB Anthony Richardson.

In his latest 2025 three-round NFL mock draft, Kiper projected that the Colts would use their No. 14 overall draft pick on Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland.

As Kiper noted:

"Loveland can be Anthony Richardson's seam-stretcher and really improve the Colts' tight end room, which didn't even reach 500 receiving yards last season. It's a huge year for Richardson, and if the Colts want to properly evaluate him as their future under center, they should build up his supporting cast."

The move would make sense for the Colts as it would bring another elite offensive playmaker to the Indianapolis offense. The Colts already have running back Jonathan Taylor, as well as wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. The addition of Loveland would bring another elite dimension to the Colts offense should he be selected by the franchise later this April.

Last season at Michigan, Loveland had 56 receptions for 582 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. In 2024, the Colts most effective pass catching tight end was Kylen Granson, who had 14 receptions for 182 receiving yards and no receiving touchdowns. As a result, tight end is clearly a position of need for the Colts.

Would Colston Loveland help the Colts offense?

Obviously, the addition of an elite pass catching option would help any offense in the National Football League. However, a lot of the Colts success comes down to the play of Anthony Richardson, who has consistently struggled with accuracy and poor decision making since entering the league.

Richardson finished the 2024 season with 1,814 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 499 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns. He also had a terrible completion percentage of only 47.7%.

Should the Colts want to take a step forward in 2025, it will largely come down to Richardson improving. However, the franchise selecting Loveland in the 2025 NFL Draft may improve both his accuracy on short throws and his confidence too.

