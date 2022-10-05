Melvin Gordon Week 5 fantasy outlook: Is the Denver Broncos RB worth picking up?

Melvin Gordon is expected to get the nod to start at running back for the Denver Broncos in Week 5. The 29-year-old might also get an extended run of games for the AFC West franchise as Javonte Williams' season has been cut short due to a knee injury. But is Melvin Gordon a good fantasy pick for the Broncos' clash against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night? Here, we take a look at the perks and drawbacks of drafting Gordin into your fantasy team.

Should you trade for Melvin Gordon?

Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon hasn't had the best of starts to the 2022 season. He has put up 139 rushing yards and one touchdown on 37 attempts in four games for the Broncos. In Week 1, Gordon had 58 rushing yards and a fumble on 12 attempts against the Seattle Seahawks. The following week, he managed 47 yards on 10 attempts against the Houston Texans.

Gordon scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers but also had two fumbles. Last weekend, he had just eight rushing yards on three attempts and a fumble in a defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders. The fumble against the Raiders was returned for a touchdown and was particularly galling, as it proved decisive in the matchup. Thus far, Gordon has 20.8 fantasy points in four games, which is quite low for a player of his caliber.

StatMuse @statmuse Melvin Gordon leads all running backs with 4 fumbles this season. No one else has more than 2.



He is the only RB with 15+ fumbles in the last 4 seasons.



How much will the Broncos miss Javonte? Melvin Gordon leads all running backs with 4 fumbles this season. No one else has more than 2.He is the only RB with 15+ fumbles in the last 4 seasons.How much will the Broncos miss Javonte? https://t.co/xahfMYhnT2

Gordon, who is in his eighth year in the NFL, has the experience of playing top-tier football but he simply hasn't clicked this campaign. However, he now has more responsibility on his shoulders after Javonte Williams' injury and you might expect Gordon to step up his game for Week 5. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was also tipped to utilize Gordon as an option more frequently on Thursday night. Hopefully, this turns out to be a comeback game for Gordon, but there has been a new development that complicates matters.

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR Nathaniel Hackett made it very clear Melvin Gordon will play and have a role on Thursday night against the Colts: “I expect for him to step up and have a great game” Nathaniel Hackett made it very clear Melvin Gordon will play and have a role on Thursday night against the Colts: “I expect for him to step up and have a great game” https://t.co/IGtM2BtZV9

There is another problem that Gordon faces - competition. The Broncos have signed Latavius Murray since Javonte Williams went down on Sunday. Murray has had a busy week, as he was a free agent not long ago. He was then signed by the New Orleans Saints days before their game against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Murray was signed to the practice squad and not only featured in London, but on his 10 carries he recorded 57 yards and a touchdown.

Given Gordon's proclivity for fumbles, Murray might well be the starter for Denver. As a result, it probably isn't worth trading for Gordon, not until he proves his worth.

Melvin Gordon's NFL career

Melvin Gordon was drafted by the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) in 2015 as a first-round pick. He showed promise as a rookie but eventually had a breakout season in his second year with the Chargers.

Gordon spent five years with the Chargers, earning two Pro Bowl honors. He was then drafted to the Broncos in 2020. Here's a look at Melvin Gordon's stats since joining the the NFL as of Week 4, 2022:

Player Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Melvin Gordon 6,283 54 2,293 14

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far