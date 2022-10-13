Melvin Gordon or Miles Sanders: who is a good fantasy pick?

Who would you rather have for the 2022 fantasy football season - Melvin Gordon or Miles Sanders? Both are elite running backs in their own right, but neither exactly dominates in fantasy. Gordon plays for the Denver Broncos and Sanders for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos are currently 2-3 this season after their heartbreaking 9-12 loss to the Colts last week. Gordon started the game and rushed for 54 yards on 15 rushing attempts and zero touchdowns. The Eagles remain undefeated and have won all five games of the season. The Eagles defeated the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 in their Week 5 matchup. Sanders rushed for 58 yards in 15 attempts and didn't make it to the end zone even once.

Fans of fantasy football are busy trading and picking up players, which may occasionally get a bit complicated. So, if you are choosing between Melvin Gordon and Miles Sanders, or thinking of trading for one, this might help. Who is the best fantasy pick - Melvin Gordon or Miles Sanders?

Melvin Gordon and Miles Sanders previous season statistics

Melvin Gordon's previous seasons statistics

Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos

Gordon was selected by the San Diego Chargers 15th overall in the 2015 draft. In 12 of his 14 games as a rookie, Gordon was the starting running back. He rushed for 641 yards on 184 rushing attempts but did not score a single touchdown. He played five seasons with the Chargers and in 2020 signed a deal with the Broncos.

During his time with the Chargers, he made it to the Pro Bowl twice and in 1,059 rushing attempts recorded 4,240 yards and 36 touchdowns. He is playing his third season with Denver and last campaign recorded 203 rushing attempts for 918 yards and eight touchdowns.

Miles Sanders' previous seasons statistics

Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders is playing his fourth season in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles selected Sanders with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. In the last three seasons, he has started in 34 out of the 40 games he has played. His first two seasons were far better than last year. In his second year, he rushed for 867 yards on 164 rushing attempts and scored six touchdowns.

Last year, he started 12 games and had 137 rushing attempts for 754 yards and no touchdowns. He has started in all five games and has touched the end zone three times.

Who will score more fantasy football points in 2022 — Melvin Gordon or Miles Sanders?

San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos

If you look at the last three campaigns, then Gordon has earned an average of 153 fantasy points or 10.9 FPTS per game. Sanders' last three fantasy points per campaign average at 133. But this season, Sanders seems to be performing well. He is the defacto starter and will have more opportunities to score higher fantasy points. Sanders has started five games and has scored three touchdowns so far.

Meanwhile, Gordon has started only one game and recorded one touchdown. He has developed a bad habit that could cost him - fumbling the ball. He's fumbled the ball four times already this season, including one which was returned for a touchdown. In Week 5 he was saved from another fumble due to a flag on the play. He is currently the starting running back due to Javonte Williams' season ending injury. Denver recently signed Latavius Murray to compete for the starting role.

The Eagles are having a stellar season and Sanders is one of their leading offenses. We would suggest picking Miles Sanders for the upcoming games in fantasy football rather than Melvin Gordon.

Poll : 0 votes