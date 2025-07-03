"Men don’t even like the fake lashes" - NFL insider gets into online beef with Lady Dolphins content creator over popular beauty trend

It's been a busy offseason for the Miami Dolphins. They have made numerous roster adjustments through free agency ahead of the 2025 season. On Thursday, veteran NFL insider Omar Kelly and Lady Dolphins creator Brittney got into an online beef.

It started with a comment from Kelly on a popular beauty trend involving X user Taurus Groove. She wrote a post on Wednesday:

"I really just looked up one day and stopped wearing lashes, thats when i knew i had a GOOD face"

Kelly replied:

"(Whispering) men don’t even like the fake lashes. But we realize ya’ll really don’t do anything for us or care what we think."

Brittney caught wind of the NFL insider's words and wrote:

“we do care what you think, but we do things for us.”

Kelly replied:

“No, you ladies do things to impress each other.”

Brittney added:

“we 100% do. but it doesn’t mean we don’t care what you think. we do care, just not enough to change something that makes us feel good. if it makes us feel good, the better question should be why you guys aren’t supportive?"

Kelly concluded, saying:

"Because it’s ugly? And makes us like or be attracted to you less."

This online beef seemingly comes out of the blue, with the insider and Dolphins fan having contrasting opinions about the matter. Brittney's X profile describes her as:

"Serving Miami Dolphins content straight from the kitchen, Host of Sideline Tea."

What's next for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins experienced a rollercoaster season in 2024, blowing hot and cold, but ultimately failed to make the playoffs. The Mike McDaniel-led side ended the campaign with an 8-9 record.

The Dolphins remain one of the most exciting teams to watch in the league once they get their offensive juices flowing. Few teams have the raw speed and threat that Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane bring to the table weekly. That's one reason why a fully fit Tua Tagovailoa is one of the better quarterbacks in the league.

Next season will be a crucial one for the Dolphins as they look to prove that the promise shown is the start of McDaniel's tenure wasn't a ruse. They start the season with a trip to play against the Indianapolis Colts.

It's going to be an interesting following the departure of Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey, plus the arrival of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Darren Waller. The trade market is still months away from closing, so don't be surprised if there are more moves in Miami.

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

