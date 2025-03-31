"Mentally, he's in a good place" - Aaron Glenn provides update on Breece Hall ahead of next season

ESPN’s Jets Insider Rich Cimini spoke with new Jets coach Aaron Glenn and received an update on the state of the team’s running backs, including lead back Breece Hall.

Glenn stated that Breece Hall is ‘mentally in a good place’ after a disappointing 2024 season.

The running back struggled in 2024, his third year in the league. Hall took a step back in key statistics like carries, yards per carry and total yards. He also developed a tendency to fumble the ball, dropping the ball five times last season.

He had no more than two fumbles in any of his college or professional football seasons up till that point. Cimini posted on X comments by Glenn on Hall:

“I think, mentally, he's in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we're going to utilize as much as possible."

“Hall is used to being the featured RB. Sounds like Allen and Davis will be factors.”

Glenn’s comments would indicate that last year’s rookies, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, will get an opportunity to compete with Breece Hall to be the lead back. Both Allen and Davis saw game time in their rookie campaign after being drafted in the fourth and fifth rounds of the draft last year, respectively.

The three running backs already on the roster would also likely indicate the team will not be in the market for a veteran like JK Dobbins or Nick Chubb.

Breece Hall is not expected to be offered an extension this offseason

Breece Hall is eligible for a contract extension this offseason for the first time in his NFL career, but he is not expected to get one, coming off a disappointing season.

If there is no new contract in place, Hall will enter the next season, his fourth, as a pending free agent. He has a four-year contract after being drafted in the second round in 2022. The team can still use the franchise tag on Hall if they choose to.

For the Jets, re-signing first-round draft picks Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Elijah Vera-Tucker will be a more pressing priority. All three players have met expectations since entering the league in recent years.

More importantly, the price tags for these premium positions keep going up. The new contracts signed by Ja’Marr Chase, Derek Stingley Jr. and Will Fries have set new records for wide receivers, cornerbacks and offensive guards, respectively.

It is, therefore, more financially responsible for the Jets and new general manager Darren Mougey to get these deals done first.

