"Miami ain’t ready" - Quinn Ewers gets overwhelming support from GF Madelyn Barnes after getting drafted by Dolphins

On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins took Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the 7th round of the NFL draft (231st overall). Ewers' selection was a special moment for not just his family and friends but also his girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes.

Ad

On Sunday, Barnes posted a tribute to the new Dolphins QB on Instagram. She wrote a brief note that shared her emotions about Ewers starting his journey in the NFL with the Dolphins.

"So incredibly proud and overjoyed!! Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You’re the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I’m so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams. GO DOLPHINS!! Miami ain’t ready," Barnes wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In addition to the brief message, Madelyn Barnes' IG post also featured a picture of her with Quinn Ewers. In the snapshot, Barnes is hugging Ewers while wearing a Dolphins cap.

Quinn Ewers paired a plain pink T-shirt with blue denim jeans and brown boots. As for Barnes, she wore a blue top with white baggy jeans and light brown shaded sandals. Barnes' wholesome tribute attracted a loving reply from his boyfriend, who commented:

Ad

"Love you sugar!"

Quinn Ewers opens up about excitement to play for the Dolphins

Quinn Ewers was expected to be among the top QBs taken in the draft, but he slipped to the seventh round. Nevertheless, Ewers is ready to meet his new teammates and get to play in a Miami Dolphins jersey.

Following his draft, the quarterback appeared in front of the press to talk about his excitement to be a part of the franchise.

Ad

“I’m beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity that the Dolphins have given me. I’m excited to meet all my new teammates, and things like this happen for a reason. I’m excited to be a Dolphin," Ewers said. [Timestamp: 7:38]

Ad

Quinn Ewers started his college football career with Ohio State in 2021 before transferring to Texas in 2022, where he spent three seasons.

During his college career, he played in a total of 37 games and recorded 9,128 passing yards with 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.